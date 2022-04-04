Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday).Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday). Against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by 61 runs. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 210-6 on the scoreboard. Sanju Samson shattered a quickfire fifty (55 off 27) while Devdutt Padikkal scored 49. Shimron Hetmyer also played a brilliant cameo of 32 off 13 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, their top-order faced a big blow, with 4 batsmen losing wickets for single digits. Later, Aiden Markram scored 57 while Washington Sundar hit 40. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 3 wickets while Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna hunted 2 wickets each to restrict SRH to 149-7. Lucknow Super Giants won their previous match against Chennai Super Kings. Batting first in the match, CSK put up a mammoth 210-7 on the board. Robin Uthappa slammed 50 while Shivam Dube scored 49 runs. Moeen Ali also added 35 off 22 balls. However, CSK did not manage to defend their score. With KL Rahul’s 40 and Quinton de Kock’s 61, LSG managed to get a good start to batting. Later, Evin Lewis scored an unbeaten 55 to win the match for the team by 6 wickets in the end.Also Read - IPL 2022: Pat Cummins Can Help Shreyas Iyer in Leadership Role, Says KKR's Coach Brendon McCullum

