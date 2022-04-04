Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday). Against Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by 61 runs. Batting first, Rajasthan posted a mammoth total of 210-6 on the scoreboard. Sanju Samson shattered a quickfire fifty (55 off 27) while Devdutt Padikkal scored 49. Shimron Hetmyer also played a brilliant cameo of 32 off 13 balls. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, their top-order faced a big blow, with 4 batsmen losing wickets for single digits. Later, Aiden Markram scored 57 while Washington Sundar hit 40. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped 3 wickets while Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna hunted 2 wickets each to restrict SRH to 149-7. Lucknow Super Giants won their previous match against Chennai Super Kings. Batting first in the match, CSK put up a mammoth 210-7 on the board. Robin Uthappa slammed 50 while Shivam Dube scored 49 runs. Moeen Ali also added 35 off 22 balls. However, CSK did not manage to defend their score. With KL Rahul's 40 and Quinton de Kock's 61, LSG managed to get a good start to batting. Later, Evin Lewis scored an unbeaten 55 to win the match for the team by 6 wickets in the end.

Check the latest SRH vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 Score, SRH vs LSG Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Today, SRH vs LSG T20 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here.

Live Updates

  • 6:06 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: LSG FULL SQUAD | KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan.
  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: SRH FULL SQUAD | Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

  • 6:05 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants is led by KL Rahul in IPL 2022. After winning 1 match and losing 1 out of 2 so far, LSG takes the 5th spot in the points table with 2 points and an NRR of -0.011. So far in 2 games, Ayush Badoni has scored the most 73 runs for the team. He is followed by Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda, both of whom have scored 68 runs so far. In bowling, Avesh Khan has picked the most 3 wickets for the team.
  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad is led by Kane Williamson in IPL 2022. With 1 defeat in the only game they played so far, they have 0 points and take the last 10th spot in the points table with an NRR of -3.050. So far, Aiden Markram is the top run-getter for the team with 57 runs. Washinton Sundar follows him with 40 runs. In bowling, Umran Malik and T Natarajan account for most 2 wickets in 2 matches.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match 12 Between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants !