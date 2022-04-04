Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium. SUNRISERS HYDERABAD WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD FIRST.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Preview SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday).

Live Updates

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Sundar to de Kock | OUT! Quinton de Kock gone! He gave himself room to play the inside-out shot but unfortunately found the safe hands of Kane Williamson. Went for plenty in the previous game, has been backed to bowl in the powerplay and Washington Sundar gives immediate rewards. LSG 7/1 (1.2)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Sundar to Rahul | FOUR! KLass From KL Rahul! Gives himself room and a beautiful cover drive pays dividend for a glorious boundary, all the way to long-off. The fielder had no chance whatsoever. LSG 7/0 (1.1)

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Brilliant start from Bhuvi! Early swing for the pacer at DY Patil. Just 3 runs off it. Tidy start from Hyderabad. LSG 3/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling attack for SRH, whereas a strong opening duo in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock start the innings for LSG. Let’s Play!

  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates. The match is about to start in 7 minutes time!

  • 7:21 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: KL Rahul | We wanted to bowl first as well, that has been the trend. We have one change. Holder comes in for Chameera. With the new ball you always try and hit that good area really assess what the pace is on that particular wicket and we obviously do a bit of homework before the game and it all comes down to the execution. We picked Jason in the auction because he is a top all-rounder going around in the world. He can swing the new ball and do some damage at the back end as well. Both games the lower and middle order have done well and that gives us confidence to go hard at the top. For a youngster (Ayush Badoni) to out there and get the job done for the team, to really stay calm and back his game is really good to see. Fingers crossed, he can continue the same form and keep doing the damage for us at the back end of the innings.
  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Kane Williamson | We are gonna have a bowl. We did take the conditions into account, we have seen similarities in number of the early matches and trying to get something from the surface first up and maybe some dew later on. We are playing the same team. It’s good (elbow injury) and nice to be out here playing, looking forward to the game today.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

  • 7:03 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and opted to field first.