Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Krunal Pandya picks his second wicket of the match, gets rid of the dangerous Rahul Tripathi 44(30). Krunal Pandya gets the important wicket of Aiden Markram 12(14). Avesh Khan strikes again, sends Abhishek Sharma 13(11) back to the pavilion.Avesh Khan draws first blood, removes Kane Williamson 16(16) in the powerplay. Apart from Rahul’s and Hooda’s half-centuries, late surge from Ayush Badoni and Jason Holder helped LSG reach 167/7 in 20 overs. Romario Shepherd sends Deepak Hooda 51(33) back to the pavilion. KL Rahul completes his half-century. Romario Shepherd comes into the party sends Manish Pandey 11(10) back to the pavilion. Washington Sundar strikes again and removes another dangerous batter in Ewin Lewis 1(5). Washington Sundar draws first blood, removes Quinton de Kock for 1(4). SUNRISERS HYDERABAD WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD FIRST.Also Read - IPL 2022: No Room For Ego When Bowling in T20 Cricket, Says Andrew Tye

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Also Read - RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 13 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 5, Tue

Preview SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday).Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday). Also Read - IPL 2022: Experience in Rajasthan Royals Bowling Attack is Invaluable, Says Jos Buttler

