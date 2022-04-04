Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium. Romario Shepherd sends Deepak Hooda 51(33) back to the pavilion. KL Rahul completes his half-century. Romario Shepherd comes into the party sends Manish Pandey 11(10) back to the pavilion. Washington Sundar strikes again and removes another dangerous batter in Ewin Lewis 1(5). Washington Sundar draws first blood, removes Quinton de Kock for 1(4). SUNRISERS HYDERABAD WON THE TOSS AND ELECTED TO FIELD FIRST.Also Read - IPL 2022: No Room For Ego When Bowling in T20 Cricket, Says Andrew Tye

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan. Also Read - RCB vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 13 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 5, Tue

Preview SRH vs LSG: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday).Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants will battle against each other in their upcoming clash of IPL 2022. The SRH vs LSG match 12 of IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Monday). Also Read - IPL 2022: Experience in Rajasthan Royals Bowling Attack is Invaluable, Says Jos Buttler

Check the latest SRH vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 Score, SRH vs LSG Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Today, SRH vs LSG T20 Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, T20 Live Score 2022 and Today cricket updates here. Catch live cricket score and updates from SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match here. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Cricket Score, SRH vs LSG T20 Live Score and SRH vs LSG IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online Disney+Hotstar.

Live Updates

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Natarajan to Rahul | OUT! The skipper goes for 68. LBW! He has taken the review. Only question here is whether it has pitched in line. And ball-tracking shows that it has, and it’s going on to crash into middle stump. LSG 144/5 (18.1)

  • 9:00 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Washington Sundar finishes spell by conceding 17 runs in the final over. He finished with figures 4-28-2. Rahul has moved into the 60s and Badoni looking promising for LSG. LSG 137/4 (17)
  • 8:51 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: KL Rahul now gets to his half-century! Leading from the front skipper.

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Deepak Hooda completes his half-century! A well deserved one for the Rajasthan batter. 6 runs off T Natarajan’s over. He has been economical so far today. LSG 114/3 (15)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Umran Malik concedes 36 runs in his last 2 overs. Gives away 16 runs in this over. Rahul and Hooda have targeted young Malik. The Kashmir man not having the best of time tonight. LSG 108/3 (14)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: 7 runs from the over and going at a rate of 7 runs an over. The LSG batters need to fire from here on, if they hope for a competitive total at this ground. LSG 92/3 (13)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: 9 from Romario Shepherd’s over. LSG have now got a hold of the game. Rahul and Hood looking dangerous now. Target is now for a big score. LSG 85/3 (12)

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Another good over for LSG. This time getting 8 runs from T Natarajan’s over. The Super Giants are slowly and steadily getting back into the game. Partnership is now in the 50s. SIX TO START OFF WITH! LSG 82/3 (11.2)

  • 8:21 PM IST
    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: What an over for LSG! 20 runs from it! Much needed for KL Rahul and Co. Malik was whacked all-round the park. So 10 overs have been done and dusted and LSG are now at 68/3. LSG 68/3 (10)
  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE SRH vs LSG Score & Updates: Malik to Hooda | FOUR! Boundary to deep extra-cover. Malik was aiming for a yorker and serves a 148ks low full toss on the stumps and Hooda clobbers it through the gap. LSG 52/3 (9.1)