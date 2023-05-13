ZEE Sites

  • LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Yudhvir Strikes; LSG Gets Early Breakthrough
live

LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Yudhvir Strikes; LSG Gets Early Breakthrough

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 13, 2023 3:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Aiden Markram (C)

0* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Anmolpreet Singh

25 (17) 5x4, 0x6

Yash Thakur

(0.5-0-1-1)*

Avesh Khan

(1-0-18-0)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 4:03 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Captain Aiden Markram joins set Anmolpreet Singh.
  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Finally Lucknow gets a much-needed breakthrough. What a catch by QDK. Rahul Tripathi departs after making 20 runs in 13 balls.
    SRH 56/2 (5.4)

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Seems like SRH made a comeback after losing the early wicket. That was a good over for the batting side. This was a lovely start for this partnership. 18 runs from the over.

    SRH 55/1 (5)

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Eleven runs from the over, and Lucknow is looking for another breakthrough.

    SRH 37/1 (4)
  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Captain Krunal Pandya comes to bowl the fourth over.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: That was a good over for Lucknow Super Giants as Yudhvir Singh Charak fully dominated the batters with a breakthrough and bouncers but Anmolpreet also flexed his form and smashed a boundary on the fifth ball.

    SRH 26/1 (3)

  • 3:46 PM IST

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Rahul Tripathi joins Anmolpreet Singh now SRH will look for a partnership.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Yudhvir Singh Charak strikes as Abhishek Sharma departs after making seven runs. That was a great sign for LSG.
    SRH 19/1 (2.1)

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Well that was a good over for the batting side as the batters managed to score 11 runs.
    SRH 19/0 (2)

LIVE | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023, Score:  Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in match 58 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

While Hyderabad are at ninth place with 8 points from 10 matches, Lucknow are placed fourth with 11 points from 11 matches. A loss for either of two teams will make their chance of getting into the playoffs tricky.

After winning the toss, Markram said batting all-rounder Sanvir Singh makes his IPL debut. “Looks a good wicket. It will be on the dry side. Hopefully we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them.”

“You have to balance the conditions and what’s working for the team. In day games you can’t see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us.”

Lucknow skipper Krunal Pandya said Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Singh Charak come into the playing eleven in place of Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan. “We would have batted first as well, but I don’t mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play good cricket, that’s what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same.”

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan.

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.

