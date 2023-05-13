ZEE Sites

LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Toss, Playing XIs Coming up SHORTLY

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 13, 2023 2:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 2:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: It is going to be extremely hot in Hyderabad today and that would make it difficult for the players in the middle.

  • 2:16 PM IST

  • 2:13 PM IST

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Both sides are expected to fight for every inch during the clash at Hyderabad. The match could be a high-scoring affair.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Senior cricketers like Markram and Klaasen would be expected to fire in the crucial game against Lucknow. They have been in good form and they would like to continue that.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: From now on, all games will be important for all sides with the playoff berth at stake. None of the 10 teams have yet qualified.

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: Bhuvi and Jansen would be the key for Hyderabad with the new ball. They would be looked at to provide breakthroughs.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: You can live stream the match on Jio Cinema and watch the TV broadcast on Star Sports.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: While the average score batting first is approximately 171, two of the five games saw scores under 150. This will be only the second day game of the season.

  • 12:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023: The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST. It is expected to be – ‘win the toss and bat first’ – in all probability.

LIVE BUZZ | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023

In what promises to be a cracker of a game, Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium during Saturday’s first IPL game. While LSG would look to bring an end to their winless streak, SRH would like to keep their chances of making the playoff alive with a win. So all to play for, stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

