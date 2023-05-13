ZEE Sites

  LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Klaasen-Samad Power SRH to 182/6
LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Klaasen-Samad Power SRH to 182/6

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 13, 2023 5:25 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

  • 5:30 PM IST

  • 5:24 PM IST

    Klaasen after the innings: The wicket changed quickly in the middle. There was some spin and decent amount of bounce, there were a few rippers (by Krunal – Markram and Phillips’ wicket.) That broke the moment, it was difficult to play the harder length balls. Need to bowl length and slower ones into the wicket, can’t be too full. It’s not a bad wicket, but it’s a bit slow. Can use the natural variations. I reckon if the spinners can bowl quickly into the wicket, the natural variations can take over. Disappointed off the crowd to be honest, that’s not what you want. That also broke the momentum, not great umpiring either.

  • 5:23 PM IST

  • 5:22 PM IST

  • 5:22 PM IST

  • 5:20 PM IST

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: That was a brilliant over by Yash Thakur as the bowler just gave nine runs. This was a low total as the pitch is batting-friendly, now the onus is on SRH’s bowlers.

    SRH 182/6 (20)

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar joins Abdul Samad.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Twelve runs and a wicket from the over. Heinrich Klaasen departs after making 47 runs.
    SRH 173/6 (19)

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: The play begins and it was not a no-ball by Avesh Khan.

LIVE | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023, Score:  Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram has won the toss and elected to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants in match 58 of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

While Hyderabad are at ninth place with 8 points from 10 matches, Lucknow are placed fourth with 11 points from 11 matches. A loss for either of two teams will make their chance of getting into the playoffs tricky.

After winning the toss, Markram said batting all-rounder Sanvir Singh makes his IPL debut. “Looks a good wicket. It will be on the dry side. Hopefully we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them.”

“You have to balance the conditions and what’s working for the team. In day games you can’t see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us.”

Lucknow skipper Krunal Pandya said Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Singh Charak come into the playing eleven in place of Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan. “We would have batted first as well, but I don’t mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play good cricket, that’s what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same.”

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan.

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.

