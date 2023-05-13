ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Mankad Fifty Put LSG in Command
live

LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Mankad Fifty Put LSG in Command

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 13, 2023 7:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Prerak Mankad

62* (42) 7x4, 2x6

Nicholas Pooran

30 (8) 2x4, 3x6

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

(4-0-30-0)*

T Natarajan

(3-0-21-0)
SRH vs LSG, SRH vs LSG Live score, SRH vs LSG live score and updates, SRH vs LSG live, SRH vs LSG live streaming, SRH vs LSG live score streaming, SRH vs LSG squads, SRH vs LSG head to head, SRH vs LSG updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live streaming, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 Live score, IPL 2023 Live streaming, Cricket News
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 58th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: 14 runs from the over and Lucknow has now started punishing the bowlers. What a great batting by the side. Now LSG needs 24 runs in 18 balls. SRH in trouble.
    LSG 159/3 (17)

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Natarajan comes to bowl the 17th over.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Wicket but an expensive over by Abhishek Sharma. The bowler was slammed for five maximums. The tables have turned now it seems like the game is in favor of LSG. 31 runs from the over. LSG now needs 38 runs in 24 balls.

    LSG 145/3 (16)

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Nicholas Pooran joins Prerak Mankad for the chase.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Lucknow has turned the tables. The over was going well but Abhishek gets the much-needed breakthrough for SRH. Marcus Stoinis departs after making 40 runs.

    LSG 127/3 (15.3)

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: That was again a good over for LSG as Mankad smashed his fifty and both the batters managed to score 11 runs from the over.

    LSG 114/2 (15)

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes to bowl as SRK will look to stop the scoring rate.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Seems like LSG changed their strategy during the strategic timeout as both the batters have started smashing the ball to the boundary. Again a good over for Lucknow as the batters managed to score 14 runs.

    LSG 103/2 (14)

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Mayank Markande comes to bowl the 14th over.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023 Score: Just seven overs left for the game and Lucknow needs 94 runs to win this game. The side now needs to hit the boundaries to stay in the game.

LIVE | Hyderabad vs Lucknow, IPL 2023, Score: With explosive knocks from Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a challenging target of 183 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

Also Read:

Klaasen scored a brilliant 47 off 29 balls and Samad helped him with his 37 off 25 balls. Chose to bat, SRH started their batting slow and steady but their first wicket came early in the 2.1 over when Yudhvir Singh dismissed Abhishek Sharma at seven off five balls.

After losing an early wicket, Rahul Tripathi and Anmolpreet Singh tried to steer the innings. In the 5th over, the duo attacked Avesh Khan to accelerate the run rate. They collected 18 runs in his over.

But LSG’s bowler Yash Thakur soon picked Tripathi’s scalp, who was batting on 20 off 13 balls.

After the end of the powerplay, SRH were 56/2. Aiden Markram 0* and Anmolpreet Singh 25*.

Anmolpreet was keeping his wicket from the other end but Amit Mishra caught and bowled him with his magical spin bowling.
SRH reached the 100 runs mark in 10.5 overs.

SRH were coping with their third wicket when LSG skipper Krunal Pandya delivered a brilliant 13th over spell, dismissing two batters in consecutive balls.
Heinrich Klaasen took the responsibility to hit some boundaries for SRH, he picked Amit Mishra’s bowler and struck two consecutive sixes in the 16th over.
Klaasen and Samad added 50 run partnership for the 6th wicket in 36 balls.

Klaasen was dismissed in the 19th over after Prerak Mankad caught him on the boundary of Avesh Khan’s bowl. He scored 47 off 29 balls.
SRH posted 182/6 after 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowler for LSG as he took two wickets conceding 24 runs. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur and Amit Mishra took one wicket each.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 182/6 (Heinrich Klaasen 47, Abdul Samad 37, Krunal Pandya 2/24) vs Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs SRH Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan.

LSG impact subs: Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SRH impact subs: Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories