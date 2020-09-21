Live Updates

  • 11:57 PM IST

  • 11:56 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live CRICKET SCORE DREAM11 IPL 2020: RCB Win by 10 Runs! OUT! Dale Steyn removes Sandeep Sharma for 9. Short delivery on middle, Sandeep pulls it over mid-on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long-on where Kohli takes a good catch. Royal Challengers Bangalore (163/5) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (153-all out) by 10 runs in Dubai. Chahal 3/18, Saini 2/25, Dube 2/15

  • 11:54 PM IST

    FOUR! Length delivery on off, Sharma looks to go big but gets an outside edge. It races away to the third man fence. SRH 152/9 in 19.3 overs, need 12 runs to win vs RCB (163/5)

  • 11:43 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB LIVE CRICKET UPDATES IPL 2020: OUT! CAUGHT! Slower delivery on off, Marsh looks to loft it over mid on but does not get it off the middle of the bat as he loses his grip on the loft. The ball goes high and towards long-on where Virat Kohli takes a comfortable catch.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score: OUT! BOWLED! Navdeep Saini bowled Rashid Khan for 6. Another one bites the dust! Saini has been class apart today. He bowls one around off, Rashid goes for an extravagant drive through the off side but misses it altogether and sees his off pole lit up. Bangalore all over Hyderabad here. SRH 143/8 in 18 overs, need 21 runs to win vs SRH (163/5)

  • 11:37 PM IST

    Navdeep Saini bowled with some fiery pace here in Dubai!

  • 11:36 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: OUT! TIMBER! THAT’S THROUGH THE GATE! Saini was bowling superbly through the innings and finally he gets rewarded. He bowls one on a fuller length and around off and gets it to jag back a bit. Kumar who looks to go for the straight drive but fails to counter the inward movement and leaves a big gap between the bat and the pad. The ball sneaks between them and strikes the middle stump to set the bails off. Hyderabad 141/7 in 17.4 overs vs Bangalore (163/5)

  • 11:35 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATES SRH vs RCB in Dubai: A nasty, nasty collision there! The batters ran into each other as they were running to the opposite ends. Rashid has fallen down and the physio is out. Let’s hope he is safe though. He is back up on his feet. Navdeep Saini to complete his spell.

  • 11:27 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE SCORE AND UPDATES: OUT! RUN OUT! Abhishek Sharma run-out for 7. Has Hyderabad presses the panic button here. Rather than that wicket the more tensed situation for Hyderabad would be the well being of Rashid Khan. After colliding with his partner he is down on the field. Coming to the ball, It is bowled on the pads as Sharma tucks it to the leg side for a run. The batter though want a second and go for it. The only thing they did wrong was they ran into each other as both of them were ball watching. In the end, the ball is thrown to the keeper and he whips the bails off with ease. Sunrisers 135/6 in 17 overs, need 29 runs to win vs Royal Challengers (163/5)

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Chahal on a roll here in Dubai!

SRH vs RCB, Match 3, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020, the third match of the 13th edition of the T20 tournament – Dream11 IPL will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. See the latest SRH vs RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 3 SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal triple strikes and pacer Navdeep Saini’s double choke Sunrisers Hyderabad in 164 chase during match 3 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Dubai. Virat Kohli-led RCB beat David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs to begin their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note. Jonny Bairstow fifty for Sunrirsers Hyderabad went in vain. Earlier, AB de Villiers, Devdutte Padikkal slam half-centuries to put Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive total of 163/5 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 3 of Dream11 IPL 2020. Earlier, RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal slams his maiden IPL half-century to provide RCB a breezy start against Hyderabad in Dubai. Earlier, David Warner wins toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bowl vs Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore of Dream11 IPL 2020 match here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 3 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs RCB from Dubai here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 4th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest RR vs CSK, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

LIVE SCORE Dream11 IPL 2020, Match 3 in Dubai – RCB (163/5) Beat SRH (153-all out)

Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner’s low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter. Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn’t perform in all departments. Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 4 Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Tuesday September 22

The addition of Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly-rated young opener Devdutt Padikal. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner Run Out in The Unluckiest Way Ever

On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the ‘Orange Cap’ thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.
The formidable opening duo, that shattered multiple records including the highest opening partnership in IPL history against RCB last season, will hope to emulate the previous edition’s exploits. Sunrisers also have the batting prowess of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen.

SRH vs RCB Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.