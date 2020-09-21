Live Updates

    Fine knock by ‘Newbie’ – Devdutt Padikkal!

    SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Dream11 IPL 2020: A couple of steady overs for RCB – 7, 6 and 8 runs coming off last three overs. Both Kohli and de Villiers are showing incredible fitness and converting ones into twos. Brilliant running by these two on display! Tossed up on middle, ABD flicks it towards wide long-on and takes on the fielder there for a couple. RCB 116/2 in 15 overs vs SRH

    IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATES: OUT! Abhishek Sharma removes Aaron Finch for 29. Bangalore lose their second wicket! Tossed up delivery on middle and leg, Finch looks to sweep but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. RCB 95/2 in 12 overs vs SRH in Dubai

    SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates: OUT! DRAGGED ON! Vijay Shankar removes Devdutt Padikkal for 56. The fireworks from the young man come to an end. Brilliant innings from him. He would cherish this memory for a lifetime. Shankar has the last laugh! He bowls it full and around the middle, Padikkal goes for another heave as he has been doing all evening but this time he is not lucky enough as the ball takes the inside edge and crashes into the middle pole. Hyderabad need a few more now. Royal Challengers Bangalore 90/1 in 11 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATES: DROPPED! The last thing Warner and Hyderabad wanted. It is a length ball around middle, Padikkal lofts it over towards deep mid-wicket but he gets the height and not the distance as two men in the deep go for the catch. None take it as the ball falls between them as they clash. Poor communication there. A couple results in the end.

    Devdutt Padikkal makes an instant impact for RCB!

    SRH vs RCB Live Cricket SCORE IPL 2020: FOUR! FIFTY! Maiden half-century for Devdutt Padikkal! It has been an excellent innings from him! Flighted delivery on middle, Padikkal sweeps it over square leg. Rashid Khan tries to take the catch but it goes over him for a boundary. RCB 85/0 in 9.5 overs vs SRH

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket UPDATES: STRATEGIC TIME OUT! Bangalore off to a flier. Devdutt Padikkal has been a revelation so far, he has been fearless in his approach lofting, cutting, driving. The young lad has showed what he has. Finch on the other hand is a seasoned campaigner but after that struggle early on in the innings he is starting to settle out. Hyderabad bowlers started well but have gone haywire since then. They have struggled to keep up the pressure on the Bangalore batters. If they are to make a comeback then they need wickets and that too in a heap. Whereas, Kohli would hope that these two continue as long as possible. Let’s see what happens after the break.

    SRH vs RCB Live SCORE Dream11 IPL 2020: SIX And a Boundary! Amazing shot by Aaron Finch. Rashid Khan is taking to the cleaners here in Dubai. On the middle, Finch plays a slog sweep over square leg for a maximum. Poor delivery from Rashid! Short on middle, Finch pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Bangalore 75/0 in 8.5 overs vs Hyderabad in Dubai

    Padikkal-Finch laying platform for a ‘Big Total’ in Dubai!

SRH vs RCB, Match 3, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020, the third match of the 13th edition of the T20 tournament – Dream11 IPL will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. See the latest SRH vs RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 3 SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Virat Kohli falls on 13 in trying to up the run-rate for Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 3 of Dream11 IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. AB de Villiers holds the key for RCB in death overs.RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal slams his maiden IPL half-century to provide RCB a breezy start against Hyderabad in Dubai. Earlier, David Warner wins toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bowl vs Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match of Dream11 IPL 2020 match here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 3 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs RCB from Dubai here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Spinner Reacts on Shoulder Injury During Dream11 IPL 2020

LIVE SCORE Dream11 IPL 2020, Match 3 in Dubai – RCB 123/3 in 15.5 overs vs SRH

Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner’s low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter. Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn’t perform in all departments. Also Read - SRH v RCB Dream11 IPL: Devdutt Padikkal Slams Maiden IPL Fifty, Twitterverse Compare Him With Yuvraj Singh | POSTS

The addition of Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly-rated young opener Devdutt Padikal. Also Read - IPL 2020, Match 4 Preview: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the ‘Orange Cap’ thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.
The formidable opening duo, that shattered multiple records including the highest opening partnership in IPL history against RCB last season, will hope to emulate the previous edition’s exploits. Sunrisers also have the batting prowess of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen.

SRH vs RCB Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.