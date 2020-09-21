Live Updates

  • 10:28 PM IST

    IPL Live Score and Updates SRH vs RCB 2020: 13 runs from the over – a SIX and a boundary. Good shot from Bairstow! Umesh is getting a pasting here. Back of a length on off, Bairstow looks to drive but gets an inside edge. It goes past the stumps towards fine leg for a boundary. SRH 72/1 in 9 overs, need 92 runs to win vs RCB (163/5)

  • 10:20 PM IST

    Pandey-Bairstow put SRH in command of 164 chase vs RCB!

  • 10:20 PM IST

    SIX! That is huge! Flighted delivery on middle, Pandey plays a slog sweep over long-on for a maximum.

  • 10:07 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Score And Updates SRH vs RCB: FOUR! That’s authoritative! Short of a length ball around off, Bairstow brings out the short arm pull and gets it over the infield as the ball goes off the couple of bounces into the deep mid-wicket fence. Sunrisers Hyderabad 46/1 in 5.3 overs, need 118 runs to win vs Royal Challengers (163/5)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB LIVE CRICKET SCORE IPL 2020: FOUR! Consecutive hits from Manish Pandey. Once again Yadav strays on the pads and Pandey takes full toll of it by flicking it through square leg for a boundary. SRH getting a move on here as Pandey-Bairstow build. Sunrisers 38/1 in 4.3 overs vs Royal Challengers (163/5)

  • 9:59 PM IST

    RCB’s innings vs SRH!

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES: OUT! David Warner run-out for 6. Unlucky dismissal for SRH. You don’t see such dismissals nowadays but Yadav has done one. A body blow for Hyderabad as they lose their skipper. He bowls it full and around off, Bairstow punches it with immense power down the ground only for Umesh to get a hand to it. The ball deflects and goes onto hit the stumps on the bounce. Warner who was backing up too far does not have the time to get back inside the crease as he takes the walk back. More than Warner, Bairstow would be gutted with himself as he ran his skipper out. Sunrisers Hyderabad 18/1 in 2 overs vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (163/5)

  • 9:51 PM IST

    SRH vs RCB Live SCORE IPL 2020: FOUR And SIX! Nice pickup shot! Full and on the pads, Jonny flicks it uppishly over the square leg fence and gets a biggie. The duo of Warner-Bairstow has provided Sunrisers Hyderabad a blistering start in 164 chase vs Royal Challengers Bangalore. SRH 18/0 in 1.4 overs vs RCB (163/5)

  • 9:47 PM IST

    FOUR! Warner has arrived to his favourite format. Full and outside off, he just slashes it through covers and fetches the first boundary. Hyderabad are off the mark.

  • 9:35 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates SRH vs RCB: We are back for the chase. The Bangalore players are out in the middle. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow will open the batting for Hyderabad. Dale Steyn will start the proceedings with the ball.

Virat Kohli falls on 13 in trying to up the run-rate for Royal Challengers Bangalore during Match 3 of Dream11 IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. AB de Villiers, Devdutte Padikkal slam half-centuries to put Royal Challengers Bangalore to a competitive total of 163/5 in 20 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 3 of Dream11 IPL 2020. Earlier, RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal slams his maiden IPL half-century to provide RCB a breezy start against Hyderabad in Dubai. Earlier, David Warner wins toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bowl vs Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore of Dream11 IPL 2020 match here.

Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner’s low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter. Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn’t perform in all departments. Also Read - Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner Run Out in The Unluckiest Way Ever

The addition of Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly-rated young opener Devdutt Padikal. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Injury Update: Delhi Capitals Spinner Reacts on Shoulder Injury During Dream11 IPL 2020

On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the ‘Orange Cap’ thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.
The formidable opening duo, that shattered multiple records including the highest opening partnership in IPL history against RCB last season, will hope to emulate the previous edition’s exploits. Sunrisers also have the batting prowess of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen.

SRH vs RCB Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.