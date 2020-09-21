

















Load More

SRH vs RCB, Match 3, Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2020, the third match of the 13th edition of T20 tournament – Dream11 IPL will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. See the latest SRH vs RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 3 SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. David Warner wins toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opts to bowl vs Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match of Dream11 IPL 2020 match in Dubai here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 3 of IPL 2020 between SRH vs RCB from Dubai here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

LIVE SCORE Dream11 IPL 2020, Match 3 in Dubai – SRH Opt to Bowl vs RCB

Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner’s low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter. Both teams possess dangerous batsmen who can single-handedly take the game away from the opposition. Kohli has always led from the front but he knows his search for a maiden title will remain incomplete if the team doesn’t perform in all departments. Also Read - SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 3 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Monday September 21

The addition of Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch to the squad gives the star-studded batting line up more firepower. Expectations are also high from highly-rated young opener Devdutt Padikal. Also Read - RR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020: Royals Captain Steve Smith Clears Concussion Test, Likely to Play Against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings

On the other hand, Warner, whose exploits in the IPL include winning the ‘Orange Cap’ thrice and leading his side to a maiden title triumph in 2016, will once again pair up with the dangerous Jonny Bairstow.

The formidable opening duo, that shattered multiple records including the highest opening partnership in IPL history against RCB last season, will hope to emulate the previous edition’s exploits. Sunrisers also have the batting prowess of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen.

SRH vs RCB Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Abhishek Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, KhaleelAhmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, TNatarajan, Basil Thampi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Phillppe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.