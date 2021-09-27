SRH vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 40 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Captain Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 51 and Jason Roy’s blistering 60-run knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad hunt down the 165-run target with seven wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare in match 40 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. FIFTY! Jason Roy slams a quickfire half-century on his debut for SunRisers Hyderabad as the Orange Army dominates Rajasthan Royals in 165 chase.  Earlier, Captain Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 82 runs off 57 balls to power Rajasthan to 164/5 against Hyderabad in IPL 2021 on Monday. Earlier, TOSS – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan elect to bat against Hyderabad. See the latest SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Virat Kohli's Shirtless Photo During RCB's Pool Session is a Hit on Twitter, Check Viral PIC

Live Updates

  • 11:15 PM IST

    SRH vs RR LIVE UPDATES TODAY, IPL 2021 LIVE: For Rajasthan Royals! No one really knows what you’ll get from them every match. Last match they lost due to their batting struggles but today it was due to a poor display with the ball. Chris Morris just hasn’t got going after the break and was hammered by the SunRisers Hyderabad batters. The only two bowlers who have shown consistency for Rajasthan since the resumption are Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman. Both picked up a wicket each in quick succession which created an opening but couldn’t capitalize on it. Their bowlers had conceded way too many runs in the Powerplay which definitely set them back and in the end it was just way too much to do in the backend of the innings.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    Live IPL Score 2021 Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: SunRisers Hyderabad are in a similar spot to where Chennai Super Kings were during the previous tournament. What this means is that they don’t have much pressure on them but can certainly spoil the party for a couple of other teams looking to make it through to the playoffs. Today was a dominant show with the bat. Saha gave them a good start and then Jason Roy flexed his muscle as he brought on a half-century. Roy and then Garg did fall in quick succession but captain cool, Kane Williamson stepped up with the bat and carried his team home. Abhishek Sharma gave Williamson the much-needed support in the end and it was an easy win in the end for Hyderabad.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE- ‘ICE MAN’ KANE FINISHING JOB FOR SRH

  • 11:08 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! FIFTY for Kane Williamson, he kept his nerves and took his team over the line. A full ball, on middle from Mustafizur Rahman, Kane Williamson lifts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. HYDERABAD WIN BY 7 WICKETS. SRH have got the monkey off their shoulders and finally have their second win of the tournament. Rajasthan, on the other hand have been dealt a heavy blow to their playoff chances. SunRisers Hyderabad (167/3 in 18.3 overs) beat Rajasthan Royals (164/5) by 7 wickets | Roy 60, Williamson 51 not out; Mustafizur 1/26

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Live Score IPL Today Match, SRH vs RR LIVE: FOUR! In the gap! ‘Captain Kane’ leading from the front! A length ball, on middle from Sakariya. Kane Williamson gets into position quickly and wrists it to mid-wicket for a boundary. SRH 157/3 in 17.5 overs vs RR (164/5)

  • 10:56 PM IST

    IPL Live Match Score Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: SIX! BANG! A full ball, on off from Chetan Sakariya, Abhishek Sharma heaves it over wide long-on for a maximum. This six has tilted the match in SunRisers’ favour completely. Audacious hit from the young batter! SRH 149/3 in 17.1 overs vs RR (164/5)

  • 10:53 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Online, SRH vs RR LIVE: A run-out appeal has been sent upstairs. Replay shows that Kane Williamson made it back to the crease just back in time. The third umpire confirms the same showing NOT OUT on the big screen. NOT OUT! A full toss, on off. Abhishek Sharma heaves it to deep mid-wicket and calls for a brace. Kane Williamson is almost halfway down the track but Abhishek Sharma sends him back. The fielder in the deep collects the ball quickly and throws it to the keeper who removes the bails off. The replay shows Kane was just in as they settle with a single in the end.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    SRH vs RR Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Again two runs taken! No boundaries – 8 runs from the over. Chetan Sakaria comes over the wicket and serves a length ball, on-off. Kane Williamson tucks it in front of square leg and takes a couple. 26 needed in 24 balls. SunRisers 139/3 in 16 overs vs Royals (164/5)

  • 10:39 PM IST

    IPL Live Cricket Score Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Royals! Short and punished! Short ball on middle, Abhishek Sharma pulls it towards backward square on the leg side for a boundary. Hyderabad 128/3 in 14.3 overs vs Rajasthan (164/5)

  • 10:33 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021: OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! A soft dismissal! Mustafizur Rahman sends back Priyam Garg on a GOLDEN DUCK! Fizz takes the pace off the ball and serves it on the middle. Priyam Garg doesn’t pick the change of pace and chips it straight back to the bowler. Mustafizur Rahman takes the simplest of catches and Hyderabad lose their third with that. 46 needed from 42 balls. SRH 119/3 in 13 overs vs RR (164/5)