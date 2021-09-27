SRH vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 40 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: TOSS – Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lead their team’s strong start against SunRisers Hyderabad after the early blow of Evin Lewis. OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the big wicket of Lewis for 6 as Sunrisers Hyderabad spoil Rajasthan Royals’ start in match 40 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Earlier, Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan elect to bat against Hyderabad. David Warner dropped from Hyderabad’s playing 11, Jason Roy set for his debut. See the latest SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Skipper Sanju Samson needs support from his batsmen as Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday and keep their playoff hopes alive in the IPL. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. In the second leg of the IPL 2021, Rajasthan defeated Punjab Kings by two runs before losing by 33 runs against table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Kane Williamson Explains Why SRH Stars David Warner, Manish Pandey And Kedar Jadhav do Not Feature in Playing 11 vs RR

Live Updates

  • 8:19 PM IST

    IPL Live Match Score Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: SIX! BOOM! Serious talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal! Sandeep Sharma goes ’round the wicket and hurls across a length ball, angling into middle stump – Yashasvi Jaiswal premeditates and shuffles across a bit and just times it perfectly over the long-off fence for a maximum. Royals 67/1 in 8.3 overs vs SunRisers

  • 8:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, SRH vs RR LIVE FOUR! Cutaway nicely by Yashasvi Jaiswal. Boundary on the last ball spoils the good over of Rashid Khan! It’s quicker delivery, on off stump. Jaiswal just makes a bit of room and cuts it fine past short third man for a boundary. Rajasthan Royals 57/1 in 7 overs vs SunRisers Hyderabad

  • 8:16 PM IST

    SRH vs RR Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: In the batt of “Best vs Best” – Khan trumps Samson! BEATEN! Around off and this one just skids through nicely. Sanju Samson looks to have a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge. RR 51/1 in 6.3 overs vs SRH

  • 8:04 PM IST

    Skipper Samson, Jaiswal Lead Royal Start For Rajasthan

  • 8:03 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: FOUR! Two in a row from RR captain Samson, Siddarth Kaul is facing the heat here in Dubai! A length ball, outside off. Samson stays on the back foot and slaps it through the diving point for another boundary. Bread and butter stuff for Sanju Samson. Rajasthan 47/1 in 5.3 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 7:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Boundaries flowing regularly for Rajasthan Royals! Yashasvi Jaiswal is a special talent, he is showing his full range here and against a seasoned pro like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A short ball, on the middle. Jaiswal pulls it, he does get some glove on it. The ball rolls past a short fine leg for a boundary. RR 33/1 3.5 overs vs SRH at Dubai International Stadium

  • 7:53 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, SRH vs RR LIVE: FOUR! Positive intent from young and talented Yashasvi Jaiswal! 2nd boundary of the over! Back of a length, on leg from Sandeep, Jaiswal charges down the track and heaves it over mid-wicket. He picks up another boundary, second of the over. Rajasthan 21/1 in 2.5 overs vs Hyderabad

  • 7:50 PM IST

    Bhuvi Strikes, Lewis ‘Back in The Hut’

  • 7:45 PM IST

    SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Evin Lewis for 6. Bhuvi strikes off his first ball! An early breakthrough for Hyderabad. Short of a length, on middle from Bhuvi, Lewis tries to pull but miscues. The ball goes off the toe end of the bat to straight down the throat of the deep square leg fielder. Abdul Samad is stationed over there and he grabs the catch. A big wicket for Hyderabad as Lewis departs for a timid score. Rajasthan Royals 11/1 in 1.1 overs vs SunRisers Hyderabad

  • 7:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, SRH vs RR LIVE: FOUR! Edgy runs but Rajasthan will take it – 11 runs from the first over. Good-length ball, nipping away outside off. Jaiswal throws his bat at it but the ball goes off the leading edge over point. A boundary to end the over. RR 11/0 in 1 over vs SRH at Dubai International Stadium