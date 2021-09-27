SRH vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 40 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: TOSS – Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal lead their team’s strong start against SunRisers Hyderabad after the early blow of Evin Lewis. OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the big wicket of Lewis for 6 as Sunrisers Hyderabad spoil Rajasthan Royals’ start in match 40 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. Earlier, Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan elect to bat against Hyderabad. David Warner dropped from Hyderabad’s playing 11, Jason Roy set for his debut. See the latest SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Skipper Sanju Samson needs support from his batsmen as Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday and keep their playoff hopes alive in the IPL. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. In the second leg of the IPL 2021, Rajasthan defeated Punjab Kings by two runs before losing by 33 runs against table-toppers Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Kane Williamson Explains Why SRH Stars David Warner, Manish Pandey And Kedar Jadhav do Not Feature in Playing 11 vs RR