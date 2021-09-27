SRH vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 40 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! Mahipal Lomror snares Wriddhiman Saha (18) to dent SunRisers Hyderabad's blistering start in 165 chase in match 40 of IPL 2021 in Dubai. Earlier, Captain Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 82 runs off 57 balls to power Rajasthan Royals to 164/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 on Monday. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Liam Livingstone (4) fall in quick succession as SunRisers Hyderabad spoil their strong start. Earlier, TOSS – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan elect to bat against Hyderabad. David Warner dropped from Hyderabad's playing 11, Jason Roy set for his debut. See the latest SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses. Check Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.