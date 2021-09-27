SRH vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 40 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 31 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai. IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: OUT! Mahipal Lomror snares Wriddhiman Saha (18) to dent SunRisers Hyderabad's blistering start in 165 chase in match 40 of IPL 2021 in Dubai. Earlier, Captain Sanju Samson scored a brilliant 82 runs off 57 balls to power Rajasthan Royals to 164/5 against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021 on Monday. Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Liam Livingstone (4) fall in quick succession as SunRisers Hyderabad spoil their strong start. Earlier, TOSS – Sanju Samson wins Toss, Rajasthan elect to bat against Hyderabad. David Warner dropped from Hyderabad's playing 11, Jason Roy set for his debut. RR are currently placed seventh in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses.

Live Updates

  • 9:54 PM IST

    IPL Live Match Score Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: FOUR! Nicely played! Roy is looking dangerous for SRH! Short of a length, on middle from Mustafizur Rahman, Jason Roy frees his arms and smacks it over extra cover for another boundary. 13 runs from the over – a big one for SunRisers Hyderabad. SRH 39/0 in 4 overs vs RR (164/5)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Wriddhiman Saha has timed that one so well. 12 runs from the over – Unadkat has bowled some freebies here to SRH batters. Good-length ball, outside off stump and Saha taps it through cover-point for a boundary.

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today IPL 2021: SIX! BANG! That sounded so good off the bat. Length ball from Jaydev Unadka, gentle in pace. Wriddhiman Saha just hangs back and pulls it well over the fine leg fence for the maximum. SRH 20/0 in 2.1 overs vs RR (164/5)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE: Sanju Samson – ‘Leading From The Front’

  • 9:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, SRH vs RR LIVE: FOUR! 8 off the first over. Here comes the first boundary of this innings and it has come from Wriddhiman Saha’s blade. Pitched up from Unadkat, on off and Saha swings across the line. He doesn’t time it well but well enough to clear mid-wicket and pick up a boundary. Hyderabad 8/0 vs Rajasthan (164/5)

  • 9:32 PM IST

    SRH vs RR Live Cricket Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Welcome back for the chase. Some pep talk from “man in form” Sanju Samson near the boundary ropes before Rajasthan Royals players stride out in the middle. Jason Roy and Wriddhiman Saha are the opening combination for SunRisers Hyderabad. Roy is on strike. Jaydev Unadkat will open the attack! Let’s Play!

  • 9:26 PM IST
    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, SRH vs RR LIVE: Yashasvi Jaiswal is up for a quick chat, he says that he just wanted to play normal cricketing shots and stick with the plans that the team had. Mentions that he wanted to show intent and help his side put on a good total. Adds that if he gets a loose delivery, he tries to hit it for a boundary. Mentions that it is a very good total and they have a good bowling attack. Informs that they are confident to defend it down.
  • 9:24 PM IST

    Sunrisers Hyderabad will be happy with how things ended. They had a perfect start when they got rid of Lewis but did not capitalize on it. Although they did slow down the scoreboard from the time Jaiswal and Livingstone. Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers as he took two wickets. Sandeep, Bhuvneshwar and Rashid shared wicket apiece. The pitch is a bit slow and their batters have to work had to get a win from here.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, SRH vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan will feel 10-20 runs short after not capitalizing at the end of the innings. After opting to bat first. Rajasthan were off to a nervy start as they lost Lewis early on but Jaiswal along with the skipper, Samson steadied the ship and stitched a partnership of 56. Jaiswal though fell and Liam followed him for a cheap score. Samson though led from the front and went on to score a fabulous 82 off just 57 balls. Mahipal Lomror played a second fiddle and helped his team reach a score that looks slightly par.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Samson’s Knock Powers RR 164/5 vs SRH