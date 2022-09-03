LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022, Cricket Score and Match Updates: After a tough game against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup opener, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka are back to face them again in the Super Fours. However, this time the Lankan Lions will be much more confident after winning a pressure game against Bangladesh. Tail-ender Asitha Fernando showed exceptional composure under pressure to hit two match-defining boundaries that took Sri Lanka to the Super Fours of the Asia Cup with a thrilling two-wicket victory over bitter rivals Bangladesh on Thursday. Chasing a target of 184, Sri Lanka won with an anti-climax reserved for the final over when of-spinner Mahedi Hasan overstepped while bowling the third delivery bringing down curtains on the game.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Avesh Khan Unlikely To Feature In Playing XI Against Pakistan As Per Reports

On the other hand, Afghanistan are on a roll with back to back convincing wins and will look to continue the momentum in Super Fours as well. Afghanistan's bowlers with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Faroorqi have been their main source of weapon against the opposition.

Squads:

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara