LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Updates, Qualifier

The Asian champions are in a spot of bother when it comes to making the Super 12 stage after they lost against Namibia in their opener. Sri Lanka takes on the Netherlands a while from now in their final qualification game at Geelong. Without a doubt, the Lankans would start favourites but they would realise that the Netherlands would be no pushovers.Also Read - NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 WC at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 1:30 PM IST October 20 Thu

LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Updates, Qualifier: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all LIVE scores here. Check Streaming details. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Reveals India's Approach Ahead of Match Against Pakistan

Also Read - SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 WC Match at Simonds Ground, Geelong at 9:30 AM IST October 20 Thursday

Live Updates

  • 11:09 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Sri Lanka managed to score 162 runs by losing six wickets it would be interested to see weather Netherlands manage to chase the total. SL 162/6 (20)

  • 11:05 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: The batter departs on 79 runs it was a brilliant knock by the batter.

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Sri Lanka is in the strong position and on the second ball Kusal Mendis Departs.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Wanindu Hasaranga is playing in the last over and started with a boundary.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: After Rajapaksa’s departure, Mendis and Shanaka has taken control of the situation as Sri Lanka are now at 151/4 (18.3)

  • 10:54 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: It’s a 10-run over once again as Sri Lanka look well set for a 160+ score if they keep on playing like this. SL 129/3 (17)

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: It’s a 10-run over and Bhanuka Rajapaksa has also joined the charge with Mendis. The run-rate is getting every passing over and the Lankan Lions are igniting hopes for a big score. Fingers crossed. SL 119/3 (16)

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: 15 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 109/3. That’s a good over from the Asian Champions as they eke out 13 runs and Kusal Mendis has completed his half-century. 30 balls left, still a lot of work to do. Lankans need to keep their wickets in hand. SL 109/3 (15)

  • 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: OUT!! Netherlands finally have their third wicket! de Leede removes Asalanka and a brilliant partnership comes to an end. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in for the 2014 T20 World Cup winners. SL 96/3 (14.1)

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Another 9 runs coming from the over, Sri Lanka are on a mission and their mission is get to themselves to a fighting total and put Netherlands under pressure. Good stuff from the Asian Champions. SL 96/2 (14)