LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Updates, Qualifier

The Asian champions are in a spot of bother when it comes to making the Super 12 stage after they lost against Namibia in their opener. Sri Lanka takes on the Netherlands a while from now in their final qualification game at Geelong. Without a doubt, the Lankans would start favourites but they would realise that the Netherlands would be no pushovers.Also Read - NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 WC at Simonds Stadium, Geelong at 1:30 PM IST October 20 Thu

LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Updates, Qualifier: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and get all LIVE scores here. Check Streaming details. Also Read - T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Reveals India's Approach Ahead of Match Against Pakistan

Also Read - SL vs NED Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Sri Lanka vs Netherlands T20 WC Match at Simonds Ground, Geelong at 9:30 AM IST October 20 Thursday

Live Updates

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: OUT!! LBW! van Meekeran does it again! It’s 2 in 2 now! On a hattrick! Fuller delivery and de Silva goes out for a DUCK!! Asalanka takes a single and the hattrick opportunity is missed. But these quick wickets have rattled the entire Lankan team for sure. 7 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 41/2. SL 41/2 (7)

  • 9:59 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: OUT!!! van Meekeran cleans up Pathum Nissanka and Netherlands have the all important breakthrough in the game. The Lankans were struggling and now they paid the price for sloppy play.

  • 9:56 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: After two fours, Sri Lanka finally get a biggie in the 6th over to make amends. After the end of the powerplay, Sri Lanka are now at 36/0. Not the best of phase they ever wanted, but as they have now settled down, we may see few shots going outside the park. SL 36/0 (6)

  • 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: 5 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 22/0. The Asian Champions didn’t make full use of the powerplay as they have been outclassed by some superb bowling from the Dutchmen. They need to pull their socks up quickly. SL 22/0 (5)

  • 9:46 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Sri Lanka are now at 18/0. The run-rate is now going at a rate of 4. Netherlands have been bowling really well as of now. Not giving the Asian Champions to free their end. SL 18/0 (4)

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis open innings for Sri Lanka. After two overs of play Sri Lanka are now at 5/0. A bit of a slow start from the Lankan Lions, early in the innings. Would be looking to accelerate when they get into the groove. SL 5/0 (2)

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: HEAD TO HEAD STATS | Sri Lanka have face twice against Netherlands in the past and the defending Asian Champions have emerged victorious on both the occasions.

  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: PITCH REPORT | As from the pitch, we can see there is a bit of grass, which will eventually help the batters to hit down the ground. That is why the Asian Champions have opted to bat first. Expecting a good score at this very ground.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Scott Edwards at TOSS | We probably would have batted as well. But don’t think the conditions will change much. Our bowling group has been sensational. We are here to win three games of cricket. We have a third game to win and hopefully we can do that.

  • 9:09 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs NED Updates, Qualifier: Dasun Shanka at the TOSS | We will bat first. It is a used wicket. The batters are in good form. We have got two changes. It happens in cricket. We knew that our team is a better team than what we showed in the first game. And we did bounce back.