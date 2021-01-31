

















Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to our live coverage from the grand finale of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The two unbeaten teams Tamil Nadu and Baroda will be squaring off at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad for the trophy. Both the teams entered the knockouts unbeaten and topping their respective groups. Tami Nadu defeated Himachal Pradesh in their quarterfinals clash to make the semis where they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets. On the other hand, Baroda defeated Haryana in their quarterfinals clash before locking horns with Punjab in the second semifinals on Friday where they registered a 25-run win to set up a final date with Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Preview

The Tamil Nadu side with right blend of youth and experience under Dinesh Karthik, has hardly looked in any sort of trouble since their group stage encounters with dominating victories while chasing. Baroda, under their battle-hardened stand-in captain Kedar Devdhar, had won some one-sided matches but also a cliff-hanger against Haryana in the quarter-final where Vishnu Solanki hit a last-ball helicopter shot to win the match. Also Read - Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final: When And Where to Watch TN vs BAR

Baroda’s performance is more praiseworthy after their premier batsman Deepak Hooda stormed out after his differences with skipper Krunal Pandya, who also had to leave after his father’s death. Tamil Nadu was also in a spot of bother in the quarterfinal against Himachal Pradesh but some big-hitting by Shahrukh Khan and a composed knock by Baba Aparajith saw them through. Also Read - Highlights Punjab vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 2nd Semifinal: Clinical Baroda Seal Place in Final

Veteran K B Arun Karthik then played a beautiful knock of 89 against Rajasthan to take his state to the final. Opener N Jagadeesan (350 runs) tops the run-scorers list while his opening partner C Hari Nishaanth’s form has tapered off after a bright start.

Skipper Karthik hasn’t played a big knock but has been a stabilising influence in the middle-order during tricky run-chases. Shahrukh will be eager to impress talent scouts in what will effectively be his last chance before the IPL auctions next month.

Lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (8 wkts so far) will have to play a big role on Sunday along with leggie M Ashwin and Aparajith, who has been more than useful with his off-breaks. Medium-pacers Mohammed Mohammed and R Sonu Yadav have played their parts but Tamil Nadu think-tank might be tempted to drop a misfiring Aswin Crist, who came in for Sandeep Warrier and bring G Periyasamy into the playing XI

For Baroda, a title triumph will mean their third national trophy in shortest format. And for that to happen, burly opener Devdhar, the highest run-getter for the team with 333 runs. will have to score big again.

(Preview Courtesy: PTI)

Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Full Squads

Tamil Nadu: Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (captain), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel (wk), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi