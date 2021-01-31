Live Updates

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu have won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by overhauling the target of 121, finishing on 123/3 in 18 overs against Baroda. They have dominated this contest throughout. Baroda did start in style with a four off the first delivery of the night before TN spinners took control reducing them to 36/6 at one stage. Thanks to Vishnu Solanki and his two good partnerships with Atit Sheth and Bhargav Bhatt that Baroda were able to post a respectable target of 121. However, TN never looked out of the contest and despite a couple of hiccups, it turned out to be a relatively easy chase for Dinesh Karthik’s men.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Shahrukh Khan does it in style – Six And Four. Tamil Nadu are the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions for the first time after 14 years. They needed 15 runs in 18 balls. And Khan struck a four off the second delivery of the 18th over and then launched the ball high into the Ahmedabad night sky depositing it into the stands for a six and then sealed the deal with a four through covers. Tamil Nadu have beaten Baroda by seven wickets

  • 10:08 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu need 15 runs off 18 deliveries with seven wickets remaining

  • 10:06 PM IST

    OUT! Dinesh Karthik has been ensnared by Atit Sheth right after being brought back into the attack. The Tamil Nadu captain wanted to go for the big shot but the bat turned in his hands as he ended up hitting it high to mid-wicket where Vishnu Solanki completed the catch. He scored 22 off 16 with three fours. Score 101/3 in 16.1 overs, chasing 121

  • 10:04 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Blog: The pressure that Babshafi Pathan had built with his previous over has been offloaded by Dinesh Karthik with back-to-back fours off the pacer. The first a drive through extra cover while the next a flick to midwicket. 12 runs from the over take Tamil Nadu to 101/2 in 16 overs, chasing 121

  • 9:57 PM IST

    Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Ninad Rathva, left-arm orthodox, pressed into action now. Eight runs from the over. We now enter the final five overs of the chase now. Tamil Nadu now need 32 runs in 30 balls to win this tournament. Baba Aparajith is on 24 off 29 with his captain unbeaten on 16 off 12. Score 89/2 in 15 overs, chasing 121

  • 9:53 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Blog: A good over from Babashafi Pathan. He has been bowling his hearth out, as have been others. The contest is with Tamil Nadu right now but a couple of wickets could turn the tide. Three singles in the over. Score 81/2 in 14 overs, chasing 121

  • 9:48 PM IST

    Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Cricket Score: Bhargav Bhatt back into the attack and Dinesh Karthik welcomes him with a four to mid-wicket. He errs in line and gives away an extra run in wide. Four more singles follow and the total from the over is nine. Score 78/2 in 13 overs, chasing 121

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Over 12: End of a successful over from Babashafi Pathan – two runs and a wicket in it. Tamil Nadu need 52 runs in 48 balls with their captain Dinesh Karthik new man in the middle, joining Baba Aparajith.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    OUT! A big wicket for Baroda this one and it has come at the right time. Tamil Nadu were cruising in the chase but Babashafi Pathan has provided the breakthrough with the scalp of Hari Nishanth. A pick-up shot from the TN batsman but Bhargav Bhatt did well to slid and despite juggling for a bit, held onto the catch near in the deep. Nishanth scored 35 off 38 with three fours and a six. Score 67/2 in 11.2 overs, chasing 121

Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone and a warm welcome to our live coverage from the grand finale of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The two unbeaten teams Tamil Nadu and Baroda will be squaring off at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad for the trophy.  Both the teams entered the knockouts unbeaten and topping their respective groups. Tami Nadu defeated Himachal Pradesh in their quarterfinals clash to make the semis where they beat Rajasthan by seven wickets. On the other hand, Baroda defeated Haryana in their quarterfinals clash before locking horns with Punjab in the second semifinals on Friday where they registered a 25-run win to set up a final date with Tamil Nadu. Also Read - TN vs BRD Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Final Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Tamil Nadu vs Baroda at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7 PM IST January 31 Sunday

Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Preview

The Tamil Nadu side with right blend of youth and experience under Dinesh Karthik, has hardly looked in any sort of trouble since their group stage encounters with dominating victories while chasing. Baroda, under their battle-hardened stand-in captain Kedar Devdhar, had won some one-sided matches but also a cliff-hanger against Haryana in the quarter-final where Vishnu Solanki hit a last-ball helicopter shot to win the match. Also Read - Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Live Streaming Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Final: When And Where to Watch TN vs BAR

Baroda’s performance is more praiseworthy after their premier batsman Deepak Hooda stormed out after his differences with skipper Krunal Pandya, who also had to leave after his father’s death. Tamil Nadu was also in a spot of bother in the quarterfinal against Himachal Pradesh but some big-hitting by Shahrukh Khan and a composed knock by Baba Aparajith saw them through. Also Read - Highlights Punjab vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 2nd Semifinal: Clinical Baroda Seal Place in Final

Veteran K B Arun Karthik then played a beautiful knock of 89 against Rajasthan to take his state to the final. Opener N Jagadeesan (350 runs) tops the run-scorers list while his opening partner C Hari Nishaanth’s form has tapered off after a bright start.

Skipper Karthik hasn’t played a big knock but has been a stabilising influence in the middle-order during tricky run-chases. Shahrukh will be eager to impress talent scouts in what will effectively be his last chance before the IPL auctions next month.

Lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (8 wkts so far) will have to play a big role on Sunday along with leggie M Ashwin and Aparajith, who has been more than useful with his off-breaks. Medium-pacers Mohammed Mohammed and R Sonu Yadav have played their parts but Tamil Nadu think-tank might be tempted to drop a misfiring Aswin Crist, who came in for Sandeep Warrier and bring G Periyasamy into the playing XI

For Baroda, a title triumph will mean their third national trophy in shortest format. And for that to happen, burly opener Devdhar, the highest run-getter for the team with 333 runs. will have to score big again.

(Preview Courtesy: PTI)

Tamil Nadu vs Baroda Final Full Squads

Tamil Nadu: Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (captain), Ninad Rathva, Vishnu Solanki, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Smit Patel (wk), Abhimanyu Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Babashafi Pathan, Lukman Meriwala, Bhargav Bhatt, Deepak Hooda, Pratik Keshavlal Ghodadra, Dhruv Patel, Mohit Mongia, Pratyush Kumar, Soyeb Sopariya, Chintal Gandhi