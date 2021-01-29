Live Updates

    In the end, a relatively comfortable win for Dinesh Karthik’s men. They started strongly picking up an early wicket before three dropped catches combined with Ashok Menaria’s entertaining half-century pushed them on the backfoot. When Menaria and Arijit Gupta were batting, it seemed Rajasthan will be able to post a target in the region of 200. However, once the pair departed, TN came back strongly stopping Rajasthan to 155/9 with M Mohammed picking 4/24. In reply, TN lost two wickets inside four overs and by the 10th over, had also lost in-form N Jagadeesan. However, the two Karthiks – Arun and Dinesh combined to first rebuild and then dominate Rajasthan bowlers once they settled in. They added 89 runs for the fourth wicket to power their team to a seven-wicket win and enter the final where they will either face Punjab or Baroda on Sunday.

    Over 20: Arun Karthik finishes things in style with a boundary as Tamil Nadu overhaul the target of 155 to make 158/3 in 18.4 overs for a seven-wicket win. Arun Karthik remains unbeaten on 89, an innings that featured nine fours and three sixes. Captain Dinesh Karthik made 26 not out with three fours.

    Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by seven wickets to enter second straight Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final

    Scores level now

    Over 18: Arun Karthik gets another life and then celebrates it by punishing Khaleel Ahmed with back-to-back fours – both employing the pull shot. 11 runs from the over. Tamil Nadu need just five to win now.

    Over 17.1: Edged and dropped. Another chance has been missed with Rajasthan wicketkeeper Bharat Sharma went the wrong way after Arun Karthik got a thick outside edge off Khaleel Ahmed. He was on 71.

    Tamil Nadu need 16 runs in 18 balls now.

    This is getting easy now for Tamil Nadu. They are cruising in the chase with Arun Karthik in the driver’s seat. He pulls a short delivery from Aniket Choudhary over deep backward square leg region and then followed it with a four over extra cover region. 15 runs from the over. Tamil Nadu 134/3 in 16 overs, need 21 runs in 24 balls now

    Over 15: Dropped! The fielding standards in this contest haven’t been up to the mark. Khaleel Ahmed must be frustrated after Rajesh Bishnoi failed to hold onto an easy catch at deep backward square leg that would have ended Dinesh Karthik’s innings and opened up a door for their comeback in this semifinals. 7 runs and a dropped catch in the over. Tamil Nadu 119/3, chasing 155

    Fifty for Arun Karthik – takes a couple to reach his sixth fifty in T20 cricket and he does it in a knockout match while pushing his team out of a tricky spot in chase of 155.

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the first semi-final match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be played between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan today at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the second semi-final, also to be played later today, Punjab will be up against Baroda. Both TN and Rajasthan topped their respective groups during the league stage to make the knockouts. TN remained unconquered in Elite Group B where they won all five matches to march in the last-eight where they beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets. On the other hand, Rajasthan topped Elite Group D winning four of their five matches and then defeated Bihar by 16 runs to set up semi-final date with TN.

We will be bringing you the live updates from both the semifinals. The grand finale of the T20 tournament will be played on January 31 (Sunday) at the same venue.

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final Full Squads

Tamil Nadu: M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan: Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary, Bharat Sharma (wk), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh