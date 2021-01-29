Live Updates

  • 2:08 PM IST

    WICKET! Aniket Choudhary gets rid of man-in-form Baba Aparajith who has been sent back on 2. Choudhary is ecstatic. He angled it across the batsman who took the bait and went for the drive but only managed a thick outside edge. And the slip fielder Rajesh Bishnoi did extremly well to leap to his left and complete the catch. Tamil Nadu 17/2 in 3.2 overs, chasing 155

  • 2:04 PM IST

    WICKET! Tanveer-ul-Haq has landed the first blow for Rajasthan trapping Hari Nishanth lbw with the second delivery of the third over of the innings. An inswinger and Nishanth wanted to flick it but missed it followed by a loud appeal and the umpire raising the finger. He scored 4 off 8. Tamil Nadu 14/1 in 2.2 overs, chasing 155

  • 2:00 PM IST

    TN vs RAJ Live Cricket Score: Aniket Choudhary was asking questions with some brilliant bowling before N Jagadeesan responded with a sublime through covers to get off the mark with a four. Just four from Choudhary’s first over. Tamil Nadu 13/0, chasing 155

  • 1:56 PM IST

    Over 1: Tanveer-ul-Haq had started well before a wayward delivery escaped everyone for five wides. And then Hari Nishant followed with a four to fine leg. Nine runs from the over. Tamil Nadu 9/, chasing 155

  • 1:51 PM IST

    The two Tamil Nadu openers – Hari Nishanth and Narayan Jagadeesan are out in the middle. Tanveer-ul-Haq will start Rajasthan’s defense of 154.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    Rajasthan’s finish with 154/9 after losing Aniket Choudhary for a two-ball duck. M Mohammed took three wickets in the final over of Rajasthan innings including that of Chandrapal Singh (2), Ravi Bishnoi (2) and Choudhary (0). A terrific comeback from Tamil Nadu who did start well after picking up a wicket in the very first over before dropping three catches to give Rajasthan the advantage. Rajasthan captain Ashok Menaria struck 51 off 32 and his 83-run association with Arijit Gupta (45) for the third wicket laid a solid platform for a late flourish. However, Tamil Nadu then clawed their way back into the contest as Rajasthan slipped to 154/9 from 120/2 at one stage.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    Rajasthan 154/9 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Ashok Menaria 51, Arijit Gupta 45. M Mohammed 4/24

  • 1:38 PM IST

    WICKET! They are collapsing here. Chandrapal Singh was looking to go over covers but ends up being caught by Hari Nishanth at extra cover. He scored 2 off 5. Rajasthan 154/6 in 19.1 overs after opting to bat

  • 1:35 PM IST

    WICKET! An eventful over ends with a wicket with Sonu Yadav striking to dismiss Rajesh Bishnoi who had struck back-to-back fours earlier in it. Arun Karthik takes his third catch of the innings. Rajasthan have lost their sixth wicket. Score 152/6 in 19 overs.

  • 1:30 PM IST

    WICKET! A big blow to Rajasthan’s hopes for a good finish with well-set Arijit Singh dismissed on 45. Murugan Ashwin gets his first wicket of the innings as Arijit pulls one straight into the hands of Aswin Crist. Crist must be relieved as he has already dropped two simple catches in the innings. Rajasthan 142/5 in 17.4 overs

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan Live Cricket Score

Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the first semi-final match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be played between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan today at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the second semi-final, also to be played later today, Punjab will be up against Baroda. Both TN and Rajasthan topped their respective groups during the league stage to make the knockouts. TN remained unconquered in Elite Group B where they won all five matches to march in the last-eight where they beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets. On the other hand, Rajasthan topped Elite Group D winning four of their five matches and then defeated Bihar by 16 runs to set up semi-final date with TN.

We will be bringing you the live updates from both the semifinals. The grand finale of the T20 tournament will be played on January 31 (Sunday) at the same venue.

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final Full Squads

Tamil Nadu: M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan: Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary, Bharat Sharma (wk), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh