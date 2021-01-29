

















Hello everyone and a very warm welcome to our live coverage from the first semi-final match of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to be played between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan today at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the second semi-final, also to be played later today, Punjab will be up against Baroda. Both TN and Rajasthan topped their respective groups during the league stage to make the knockouts. TN remained unconquered in Elite Group B where they won all five matches to march in the last-eight where they beat Himachal Pradesh by five wickets. On the other hand, Rajasthan topped Elite Group D winning four of their five matches and then defeated Bihar by 16 runs to set up semi-final date with TN.

We will be bringing you the live updates from both the semifinals. The grand finale of the T20 tournament will be played on January 31 (Sunday) at the same venue.

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final Full Squads

Tamil Nadu: M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Aswin Crist, Baba Indrajith, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Jagatheesan Kousik, Jaganath Sinivas, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, G Periyaswamy, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Arun Karthik, Sonu Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan: Deepak Chahar, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Aditya Garhwal, Manender Narender Singh, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Yash Kothari, Rajat Choudhary, Bharat Sharma (wk), Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (captain), Mahipal Lomror, Rajesh Bishnoi, Arjit Gupta, Chandrapal Singh, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Akash Singh