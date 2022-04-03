LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match 11 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: We Couldn't Finish The Game Properly, Says Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 11 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. The toss is already playing a significant role in the outcome of the games. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball. Also Read - IPL 2022: Former CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Is Not Finished, He Is A Finisher Quips Mohammed Kaif Ahead Of Match Against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Smarting from a six-wicket defeat, they will be eager to return to winning ways and would expect the batters to step up.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

