Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: We Couldn't Finish The Game Properly, Says Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants. Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 11 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

While the batting unit failed to fire in the opening game, heavy dew made life difficult for the bowlers as they failed to defend a target in excess of 200 runs. The toss is already playing a significant role in the outcome of the games. With the second innings dew in mind, teams are opting to chase and CSK will hope to be better prepared to bowl with the wet ball. Also Read - IPL 2022: Former CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Is Not Finished, He Is A Finisher Quips Mohammed Kaif Ahead Of Match Against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have quite a few big hitters in their ranks, but they faltered against Kolkata Knight Riders. Smarting from a six-wicket defeat, they will be eager to return to winning ways and would expect the batters to step up.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma

Punjab Kings Squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: CSK have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. They have gone for one change – Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar Deshpande.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: The role of the two spinners Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar becomes crucial and could be a factor in deciding the outcome of the game.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Punjab, who added Kagiso Rabada to their attack, came up short against Andre Russell. They would quickly need to regroup and forget the hammering and bowl in the right areas.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan are also known to tonk the ball and will need to play the finisher’s role on a more consistent basis.

  • 6:53 PM IST
  • 6:51 PM IST

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad, last edition’s leading run scorer, needs to get runs under his belt. Mahendra Singh Dhoni can be expected to do the job in the middle-overs and can play the role of a finisher.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Skipper Jadeja has not been his usual self and needs to pull up his socks. After failing in the opening game, Chennai’s batting clicked against Lucknow. A vintage Robin Uthappa, a clinical Mooen Ali and an equally hard-hitting Dube were seen and they would be more than keen to repeat their performances.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: The CSK bowlers need to tighten things up to keep the opposition batters in check. Tushar Desphande and rookie Mukesh Choudhary struggled against LSG and will have their task cut out against a strong Punjab line-up, especially at CCI, where bowling hasn’t been easy.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: The CSK bowling attack is also feeling the absence of pacers Deepak Chahar and Adam Milne and death-over specialist Chris Jordan. As per reports, Deepak Chahar may join the team by March 25.