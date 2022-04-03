LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match 11 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings lose Livingstone and Dhawan in quick succession. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan counter-attacked Chennai bowlers well after two early wickets.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs early courtesy of a trademark MS Dhoni run-out. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary struck early as Mayank Agarwal departs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

CSK have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja took an expected decision to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar Deshpande to boost the death bowling.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made two changes. Jitesh Sharma comes in place of Raj Bawa and Vaibhav Arora comes in place of Harpreet Brar.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

CSK’s title defense has begun on a disappointing note. After going down to Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener, they lost to new entrants Lucknow Super Giants.

Live Updates

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: A tremendous turnaround in the match. Two quick wickets and Chennai are back in the game. First Dhawan and then Livingstone. Punjab needs a partnership and they need it now. The run-rate is still above 10. SIX!!! Jitesh Sharma is displaying his prowess. Punjab 130-4 after 12.4 overs.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Shikhar Dhawan has played a clever innings till now. With an occasional boundary here and there, he has played the role of an anchor superbly. Punjab 96-2 after 9 overs.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Appeal for CAUGHT BEHIND!!!! Dhoni asks for a review of that. It has touched the ground. Liam Livingstone survives. The run-rate has been maintained really well by Punjab. Pretorius in the attack and he is clearly bowling according to a plan. Punjab 89-2 after 8 overs.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: IN THE AIR and DROPPED!!! Rayudu has dropped a sitter and that could have been the wicket of Liam Livingstone. Poor Jadeja. Nothing going CSK’s way at the moment. This drop will hurt CSK, surely. Punjab 82-2 after 7 overs.

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: EDGE!!! Just short of Dhoni. Brilliant comeback by the youngster. FOUR!!! Thumped down the ground. No mercy from Livingstone. He is in the mood today. 26 runs off the over. Punjab 57-2 after 5 overs.

  • 7:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Dhawan needs to play his shots too. Just rotating strike won’t be of much value in this match. The par score on this wicket has to be around 200. Anything less than that will be a tough task for Punjab. SIX!!! What a shot from Livingstone!!! Punjab 37-2 after 4.1 overs.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: SIX!!! Liam Livingstone dances down the track and flat bats Mukesh Choudhary for a maximum. Two sixes in the over and Punjab are not holding themselves. Counterattacking of the highest level. Punjab 29-2 after 3.2 overs.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: SIX!!! Bhanuka Rajapaksa doing what he does best. Bad ball from Jordan and he pays the price. OUT!!! MS Dhoni you beauty!!! That was a special run-out from a special player. Brilliance on the field. Rajapaksa departs!!! Punjab 14-2 after 1.2 overs.

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: OUT!!!! Mukesh Choudhary strikes early and sends the Punjab Kings captain packing. That was a brilliant delivery from the youngster and Mayank Agarwal played a shot which he had no control on. Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Dhawan in the middle. Punjab 5-1 after 0.3 overs.

  • 7:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: For Punjab, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan will begin the proceedings. For Chennai, probably Mukesh Choudhary will given the new ball to make early inroads. One or way another, expect another cracker of a match on a Super Sunday.