LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match 11 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings pace bowlers are on an roll currently. CSK have lost 4 wickets in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings were rocked early with the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa early in chase of 181.

Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan restrict Punjab Kings to 180/8 after 20 overs.

Punjab Kings lose Livingstone and Dhawan in quick succession after a brilliant partnership. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan counter-attacked Chennai bowlers well after two early wickets. Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs early courtesy of a trademark MS Dhoni run-out. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary struck early as Mayank Agarwal departs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

CSK have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja took an expected decision to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar Deshpande to boost the death bowling.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have made two changes. Jitesh Sharma comes in place of Raj Bawa and Vaibhav Arora comes in place of Harpreet Brar.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

Live Updates

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali need to stitch a partnership for CSK at the moment. PBKS pacers Vaibhav Arora and Kagiso Rabada have bowled really well till now to restrict Chennai. They need to do what Punjab did. Counter-attacking! Chennai 21-2 after 4 overs.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd innings of match no. 11 between Chennai Super and Punjab Kings. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad have started steadily in chase of 181. Vaibhav Arora starting for PBKS have bowled a good over. Chennai 5-0 after 1 over.

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: We will be back with live updates shortly. Stay tuned for all the live updates regarding the second innings.

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Dwayne Bravo has been exceptional in the last over. Just 4 runs in the last over. Punjab Kings finish on 180-8 after 20 overs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: SIX!!! That was a good effort from Ruturaj Gaikwad. OUT!!! The summary of Punjab Kings innings till now. One second up, another second down. Punjab now 179-8 after 19.3 overs.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: FOUR!! Kagiso Rabada plays this in the gap. These are important runs for Punjab. Pretorius produces a clever over for Chennai. OUT!!! Odean Smith fails yet again. This wicket will hurt Punjab’s chances for the final flourish. Punjab 166-7 after 18 overs.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan will be key for the final flourish. Odean had an ordinary game against KKR after playing a match winning innings against RCB. Can he turn the fortunes for Punjab tonight? Stay tuned for live updates! Punjab 151-5 after 15.3 overs.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Jitesh Sharma looks like another addition to the list of fearless Indian batters. Jitesh is taking his chances at the moment. He does not want the run-rate to fall below 10. In the air and just short! The ball reached the fielder on bounce. OUT!!! Pretorius gets Jitesh. He was playing so well. There was no need of that shot. Punjab lose half their side. Punjab 147-5 after 15 overs.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: A tremendous turnaround in the match. Two quick wickets and Chennai are back in the game. First Dhawan and then Livingstone. Punjab needs a partnership and they need it now. The run-rate is still above 10. SIX!!! Jitesh Sharma is displaying his prowess. Punjab 130-4 after 12.4 overs.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Chennai vs Punjab Score: Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Shikhar Dhawan has played a clever innings till now. With an occasional boundary here and there, he has played the role of an anchor superbly. Punjab 96-2 after 9 overs.