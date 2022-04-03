LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match 11 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.11 of the Indian Premier League 2022 between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Punjab beat Chennai by 54 runs. Rahul Chahar does not prolong CSK's agony as he finishes the second innings in the 18th over.

Dhoni running out of partners on the non-strikers end, CSK on the brink. Liam Livingstone gets Shivam Dube and DJ Bravo in the same over. Odean Smith gets Ambati Rayudu as CSK are tottering with half their sides back in the pavilion. MS Dhoni join Shivam Dube in the middle.

Punjab Kings pace bowlers are on an roll currently. CSK have lost 4 wickets in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings were rocked early with the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa early in chase of 181.

Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan restrict Punjab Kings to 180/8 after 20 overs.

Punjab Kings lose Livingstone and Dhawan in quick succession after a brilliant partnership. Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan counter-attacked Chennai bowlers well after two early wickets. Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs early courtesy of a trademark MS Dhoni run-out. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary struck early as Mayank Agarwal departs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa joins Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

CSK have won the toss and elected to bowl first. CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja took an expected decision to bowl first. Chennai has made one change – Chris Jordan comes in place of Tushar Deshpande to boost the death bowling.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings made two changes. Jitesh Sharma in place of Raj Bawa and Vaibhav Arora in place of Harpreet Brar.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Odean Smith, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora

