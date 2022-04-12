LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score

Moeen Ali departs courtesy of a brilliant run-out by Suyash Prabhudessai. Shivam Dube comes out to bat. Josh Hazlewood draws first blood as Ruturaj Gaikwad poor continues. Moeen Ali joins Robin Uthappa in the middle.Also Read - Arjuna Ranatunga Takes A Dig at Sri Lankan Players For Playing in IPL. Here's Why

RCB have won the toss and captain Faf du Plessis has elected to bowl first. Josh Hazlewood will make his debut for the franchise along with Suyash Prabhudesai. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja revealed at the toss that he was looking to bowl first as well. CSK are playing the same team.  Also Read - MI vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 23 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Pune at 07:30 PM IST April 13, Wednesday

Playing XI:  Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 22 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Live | IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Match 22: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | CSK vs RCB | RCB vs CSK | MS Dhoni | Virat Kohli | Ravindra Jadeja | CSK vs RCB Live, CSK vs RCB, RCB vs CSK Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Score, CSK vs RCB Dream11, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live, Chennai vs Bangalore Live Score, IPL live, RCB vs CSK live score

Live Updates

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: RUNOUT!!! Comedy of errors on the field. A sensational run-out by Suyash Prabhudesai. Shivam Dube comes in to bat and joins the settled Robin Uthappa. Can he stable CSK’s innings? Chennai 48-2 after 8.3 overs

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Akash Deep brought into the attack. He replaces Josh Hazlewood. RCB captain Faf du Plessis wants to save Josh Hazlewood overs for the last. SIX!!! Robin Uthappa clubs it straight over the bowler’s head. Chennai 36-1 after 6.2 overs.

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: FOUR!!! Short and pulled away. Brilliant hit for a boundary. Siraj occasionally gifts a bad ball to the Chennai batters every now and then. APPEAL FOR CAUGHT BEHIND!!! Umpire has given it out. CSK reviews it straightway. Nothing on the bat but it is hitting the wickets. Chennai 19-1 after 4 overs.

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Mohammed Siraj to open the bowling for RCB. FOUR!!! Edged and gone for a boundary. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad will have to overcome the initial spell of Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood. Chennai 8-0 after 2 overs.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: This is one big game for Chennai Super Kings tonight as they will be desperate for two points. On the other hand, RCB are a well settled side with 3 wins from 4 games. Will this going to be their 4th consecutive win? or Will CSK break their bad patch? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: Both sides have so far had contrasting fortunes in this edition of the IPL. While RCB have been flying high on the back of superb performances from their batters as well as bowlers and are currently third on the points table after three wins in four outings, the Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK are scraping the bottom of the table after four consecutive losses.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Bangalore: The toss is scheduled at 7 PM IST. Both the teams will look to bat first as the dew factor will come into play as the match progresses.