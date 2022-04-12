LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 Score

Navi Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match no. 22 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the D.Y. Patil stadium here in Navi Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Match 22 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings would need to lift themselves after a nightmarish start to the season and play a “complete” game when they take on a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL here on Tuesday. Also Read - We've Come Up With A Few Plans: Jasprit Bumrah Leads Mumbai Indians' Turn Around Ploy in IPL 2022

In words of head coach Stephen Fleming, the team’s self-belief is shaken after four losses in a row. The four-time champions haven’t played the cricket they are known for under skipper Ravindra Jadeja, who has not been able to lead from the front. Also Read - He Backs Us: Shardul Thakur Points Out Major Reason That's Taking Delhi Capitals In Right Direction In IPL 2022

A buoyant RCB, however, are ticking all the boxes. Opener Anuj Rawat, who hit his maiden IPL fifty, came to the party against Mumbai Indians, while Virat Kohli also got much needed runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis can take any attack to cleaners and the top-three too are in good form.

Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

