LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Score

Navi Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.17 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the D.Y Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Makes BIG Comment on Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of SRH Game

SRH have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson have elected to bowl first. SRH have made two changes in the team – Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh make their debut in this game. On the other hand, CSK has made just change considering it is a day game. Dwaine Pretorius has made way Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Also Read - CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

Teams (Playing XI) Also Read - Why MS Dhoni Was Not Allowed to Wear The Insignia in The World Cup - Ex-CoA Chief Vinod Rai Explains

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Strugglers in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL here on Saturday, looking to register their first win. Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses.

IPL Points Table 2022 – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH, Match 17: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | CSK vs SRH | CSK vs SRH | Ravindra Jadeja | MS Dhoni | Kane Williamson | CSK vs SRH, CSK vs SRH Live, SRH vs CSK Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK vs SRH Dream11, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live, Chennai vs Hyderabad Live Score, IPL live, CSK vs SRH live score