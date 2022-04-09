LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Score

Navi Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.17 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the D.Y Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai.

SRH have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson have elected to bowl first. SRH have made two changes in the team – Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh make their debut in this game. On the other hand, CSK has made just change considering it is a day game. Dwaine Pretorius has made way Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

Teams (Playing XI)

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Strugglers in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL here on Saturday, looking to register their first win. Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses.

Live Updates

  • 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have elected to bowl first.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: The toss is scheduled at 3 PM IST. As far as the pitch report is concerned – there is a hint of grass on the wicket to keep it intact, however, spin bowlers might get some assistance from the pitch as the game progresses.

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: Harbhajan Singh makes a big statement on Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of CSK vs SRH match. – “If I was a member of the team management, I would have said ‘Let him (Gaikwad) take rest for three games with his family, bring him straight into the fourth game. Why waste the first three games?’ Let’s hope that he finds form because we know that he is a quality player and has great ability in his batting.”

  • 2:47 PM IST
  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: The toss won’t be a factor in this game, however, teams will look to bowl first as they are more comfortable chasing in the second innings. CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja will be playing his 150th match for CSK. Quite an achievement!!!

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: Battling poor form, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under the scanner when strugglers Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL, looking to register their first win.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 17 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the D.Y Patil stadium here in Navi Mumbai.