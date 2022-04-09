LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Score

Navi Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.17 between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the D.Y Patil stadium, Navi Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: Harbhajan Singh Calls Suryakumar Yadav as Shahrukh Khan of Mumbai Indians, Says He's Top 5 T20 Batters in World Cricket

Ambati Rayudu departs after stitching a useful 50-run partnership with Moeen Ali. Natarajan gets Ruturaj Gaikwad with a beauty. Washington Sundar continues his dominance over Robin Uthappa as he gets him early. Also Read - IPL 2022: MS Dhoni on Robin Uthappa's Inclusion in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad- I Had Nothing to do With This Decision

SRH have won the toss and skipper Kane Williamson have elected to bowl first. SRH have made two changes in the team – Marco Jansen and Shashank Singh make their debut in this game. On the other hand, CSK has made just change considering it is a day game. Dwaine Pretorius has made way Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Makes BIG Comment on Ruturaj Gaikwad Ahead of SRH Game

Teams (Playing XI)

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Strugglers in the tournament, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off in the IPL here on Saturday, looking to register their first win. Three successive losses have put new skipper Ravindra Jadeja under immense pressure and he would hope his teammates can script a turnaround against the Sunrisers, who too are smarting from two reverses.

Live Updates

  • 4:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: OUT!!! Big wicket for SRH!!! Ambati Rayudu tried to take on Washington Sundar but to no avail. The pitch has provided some assistance to spinners today. Aiden Markram brought into the attack. Chennai 102-3 after 14.3 overs.

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: Poor Umran Malik is trying his best to bowl fast but the control is just not there for the youngster. This has been his story for the past three matches. End of the 13th over. Chennai 97-2 after 13 overs.

  • 4:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: The ball is not coming properly onto the bat. IN THE AIR!!! and Just evades the fielder. FOUR!!! Salt on the wounds for SRH. Marco Jansen bowls a wide delivery and Rayudu slashes hard at it. FOUR!!! Another boundary. Rayudu changing gears for Chennai!!! Chennai 77-2 after 10.3 overs.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: Umran Malik into the attack and almost gets a wicket. Rayudu poked at a wide delivery and gets a healthy edge. Ambati Rayudu is walking down to Umran Malik who is bowling at 148 KMPH. Just 4 runs off the over. Chennai 45-2 after 7 overs.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: OUT!!! Ruturaj Gaikwad is castled by a cocker of a delivery from Natarajan. Excellent from the southpaw. CSK two down already in the powerplay. The ball is doing a bit for SRH pacers. Chennai 37-2 after 5.3 overs.

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: OUT!!!! Washington Sundar continues his dominance over Robin Uthappa. Uthappa tried to hoic it over mid-wicket but could only find Aiden Markram who takes a good catch. CSK 25-1 after 3.1 overs.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: FOUR!!! Ruturaj Gaikwad looks in form today. His front foot is landing at the right place. Good stride forward and a beautiful shot in the deep backward point.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: South African quick Marco Jansen given the new ball alongside Bhuvneshwar. SHORT BALL!!! from Jansen – Uthappa plays it well along the ground. FOUR!!! Ruturaj’s majestic cover drive ends the over for CSK on a high. CSK 16-0 after 2 overs.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Chennai vs Hyderabad Score: Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start the proceedings for SRH. EDGED!!!! and FOUR!! Just wide of 1st slip. He invited the drive from Robin Uthappa and Uthappa obliged. 8 runs off the over. Chennai 8-0 after 1 over.

  • 3:19 PM IST

