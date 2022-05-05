LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson informed about three changes at the toss. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott come in.

Delhi Capitals have made four changes – Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Prithvi Shaw make way for Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh and Ripal Patel.

Check Playing XI’s

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: FOUR!!! Umran Malik should persist with a fuller length. If he keeps bowling short, it will be an easier for Warner to dispatch him. 150 KMPH and it is being dispatch for a boundary. DC 115-3 after 12.3 overs.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Kane Williamson has persisted with Shreyas Gopal. He is backing him to complete the quota. SIX!!! Just when everything was going right for Gopal, Rovman Powell smokes one out of the park. DC 101-3 after 11 overs.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SIX!!! 91 metres. SIX!!! Rishabh Pant on the charge. Another brilliant and this time down the ground. SIX!!! This time a bit squarer. Shreyas Gopal needs to change the length. FOUR!! This time and races across the turf. OUT!!! Chopped on. Gopal gets his revenge. PANT departs! Delhi Capitals now 85-3 after 9 overs.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SIX!!! That is how a part timer should be treated. Aiden Markram was brought in to finish an over quickly, however, Warner had other plans. 11 runs off the over. Strategic time out in effect. DC 62-2 after 8 overs.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Kartik Tyagi into the attack. OH!!! Jaffa from the young man. Rishabh Pant was slow to react on the delivery. Single and David Warner on the strike. NO BALL!!! FREE HIT!! FOUR! That was outside the off stump and played well by Warner. FOUR!!! 148 KMPH and Warner just played it down the ground. GLORIUS!!! DC 50-2 after 6 overs.

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: FOUR!!! Mitchell Marsh is away. Beautiful shot from the big man. OUT!!! Sean Abbott gets his man. Delhi Capitals two down early. DC 37-2 after 4.2 overs.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: This is a bowling paradise for fast bowlers in inital overs. Bhuvneshwar has marked his presence here at the Brabourne stadium. Both Marsh and Warner are giving proper respect to him. Umran Malik brought early. FOUR!!! Warner gets his second boundary. DC 27-1 after 3.4 overs.

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: David Warner and Mandeep Singh to open the proceedings for Delhi Capitals. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to open the bowling for SunRisers Hyderabad. OUT!!! and CAUGHT!!! Mandeep Singh woes continue. This is fabulous bowling by Bhuvi. DC 0-1 after 0.5 overs.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Kane Williamson at the toss said,” We’ve taken positives from the losses and moved on, looking to come back well today. Three changes for us. They’re excited to get an opportunity, and have worked hard at the nets. There is a lot to play for in every game and every team, looking to make those small improvements. “

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant at the toss said: “We’re happy to bat first, nothing much changes for us – we have 4 changes. Shaw, Axar, Mustafizur and Sakariya aren’t playing. Nortje, Mandeep, Ripal Patel and Khaleel are in – some are forced changes due to injuries particularly Axar Patel, and few are because of the wicket. There is nothing much to talk (about losses), you can only learn from your mistakes and keep improving.”