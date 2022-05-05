LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene Praises Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Says It's Great To See Kids Like Them

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson informed about three changes at the toss. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott come in. Also Read - IPL 2022: DC Opener David Warner Might Come In With Extra Preparation Against SRH Reckons Virender Sehwag

Delhi Capitals have made four changes – Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Prithvi Shaw make way for Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh and Ripal Patel. Also Read - IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 50 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Check Playing XI’s

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs SRH, Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs SRH | DC vs SRH | Rishabh Pant | Kane Williamson | David Warner | Bhuvneshwar Kumar | DC vs SRH Live, SRH vs DC, DC vs SRH Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, DC vs SRH Dream11, Delhi vs Hyderabad Live, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score, IPL live, DC vs SRH live score

Live Updates

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: Both captains have come out in the middle. SunRisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: This is such a beautiful stadium, it’s pretty and it has got history. The outfield resembles a carpet, the batters will love playing here, Kuldeep has some success over here because he has slowed down the pace. Chances of dew means the captain winning the toss will opt to field first,’ said Kevin Pietersen in pitch report.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: The first game in which SRH’s bowling and batting came under the pump was against CSK when they conceded 200 plus runs in 20 overs, and then left too much at the end, with Nicholas Pooran scoring consolation runs. How well SRH fare while batting first under lights remains to be seen as they have mostly chased.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: On the other hand, DC will however have to concentrate on SRH young opener Abhishek Sharma (324 in nine games at 135 strike-rate approximately), who has been consistently giving good starts. Skipper Kane Williamson hasn’t really set the stage on fire and SRH’s batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games).

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: It will be easier said than done against an attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly at the DC batting unit to increase their points tally from 10 to 12. The only good news for Capitals is Washington Sundar’s absence after a recurrence of a hand injury, and probably, Jagadeesha Suchith will be bowling his slow left-arm orthodox.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: As far as Delhi’s batting is concerned, opener Prithvi Shaw, who had started the tourney on a bright note hasn’t been in his element in last few games and David Warner would ideally like to convert one of his fifties into a hundred.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: Anrich Nortje’s retention has backfired badly as the South African quick has hardly been of use and save Kuldeep yadav (17 wickets) and partly Khaleel Ahmed (11), none of the other bowlers have looked menacing. Mustafizur Rahaman has been good in patches but far from being the skiddy customer that he was between 2015-18.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: It will be do or die match for Delhi as they face Hyderabad today. DC’s eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances.

  • 6:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Delhi vs Hyderabad: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.