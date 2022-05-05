LIVE | IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: (Preview) Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 50 of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.Also Read - David Warner Played The Most Incredible Shot Of IPL 2022 - Watch It To Believe It | VIDEO DC vs SRH

David Warner (92* off 58 balls) and Rovman Powell (67* off 35 balls) power Delhi Capitals to 207/3 after 20 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad need 208 to win. Also Read - IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs Joins Mumbai Indians As Replacement For Tymal Mills

SunRisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first. Kane Williamson informed about three changes at the toss. Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott come in. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Has His Say On Virat Kohli's Low Strike-Rate In IPL 2022, Makes A Big Prediction

Delhi Capitals have made four changes – Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Prithvi Shaw make way for Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh and Ripal Patel.

Check Playing XI’s

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

IPL Points Table – Click Here

Live | IPL 2022, DC vs SRH, Match 50: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | DC vs SRH | DC vs SRH | Rishabh Pant | Kane Williamson | David Warner | Bhuvneshwar Kumar | DC vs SRH Live, SRH vs DC, DC vs SRH Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, DC vs SRH Dream11, Delhi vs Hyderabad Live, Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Live Score, IPL live, DC vs SRH live score

Live Updates

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SunRisers batters are not able to get the timing right. Apart from Tripathi, FOUR!!! Good shot. It was a wide delivery from Shardul Thakur. FOUR!!! Good shot again from Tripathi. SRH 35-2 after 6.1 overs.

  • 9:59 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Rahul Tripathi in an effort to disturb the rhythm stops Khaleel in the middle. The tall fast bowler is not happy at all. Delhi captain Rishabh has calmed him down. OUT!!! Kane Williamson departs. Probably the most important wicket of this match. SRH reeling at 24-2 after 4.3 overs.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson to start the proceedings for SunRisers Hyderabad. OUT!!! Khaleel Ahmed strikes early. Sharma is unlucky to get out that way. The ball was straying down the leg side and Kuldeep Yadav takes a good catch. SRH 9-1 after 2 overs.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Umran Malik equals the record of the fastest delivery ever bowled by an Indian. 157 KMPH!

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SIX!! 102 Metres monster from Rovman Powell. FOUR!!! What a good start from Rovman Powell. FOUR!!! 157 KMPH from Umran Malik. THIS IS CARNAGE!!! Warner is stranded on 92 at the non strikers end. But he does not care. Does not care one bit. Delhi Capitals finish on 207-3 after 20 overs.

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SIX!!! Rovman Powell smokes it out of the park. 104 METRES!!! This is ridiculous hitting. SIX!!! Another biggie!!! Powell on the charge. FOUR!!! David Warner clobbers it down the ground. Was it a chance for Sean Abbott? Hardly. DC 165-3 after 17 overs.

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: After the wicket of Rishabh Pant, Powell and Warner have been built up a partnership which is hurting Hyderabad at the moment. Can this partnership take Delhi near 200. Stay tuned for live updates. DC 147-3 after 16 overs.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: FOUR!!! Umran Malik should persist with a fuller length. If he keeps bowling short, it will be an easier for Warner to dispatch him. 150 KMPH and it is being dispatch for a boundary. DC 115-3 after 12.3 overs.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: Kane Williamson has persisted with Shreyas Gopal. He is backing him to complete the quota. SIX!!! Just when everything was going right for Gopal, Rovman Powell smokes one out of the park. DC 101-3 after 11 overs.

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE | DC vs SRH: SIX!!! 91 metres. SIX!!! Rishabh Pant on the charge. Another brilliant and this time down the ground. SIX!!! This time a bit squarer. Shreyas Gopal needs to change the length. FOUR!! This time and races across the turf. OUT!!! Chopped on. Gopal gets his revenge. PANT departs! Delhi Capitals now 85-3 after 9 overs.