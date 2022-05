LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians here at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Hardik Pandya, captain of Gujarat, is fielding the same eleven. Mumbai Indians captains Rohit Sharma informed about one change at the toss – Murugan Ashwin comes in for Hrithik Shokeen. Also Read - IPL 2022: Does Hardik Pandya Have Shades of Virat Kohli as Captain? Anjum Chopra Answers | EXCLUSIVE

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

