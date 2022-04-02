LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Pune.

Kuldeep Yadav makes an exceptional start in his first over as he castles Vijay Shankar through a peach. Shankar and Gill have built a steady partnership. Vijay Shankar joined Shubman Gill in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman strikes early, Matthew Wade departs early for 1.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Captain Rishabh Pant said that they are comfortable in chasing the target and are feeling good after their chase against Mumbai Indians. DC have made one change – Mustafizur Rahman in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

On the other, GT captain Hardik Pandya insisted that he wanted to bat first for a change. Gujarat are playing with the same team.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Rishabh Pant is trying the control the game with his spinners – Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. Both these spinners are experienced enough to topple a batting line-up easily. Just two runs off the over. Shubman Gill retains strike. Gujarat 53-2 after 8 overs.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav makes an exceptional start at the MCA stadium here. He gets the struggling Vijay Shankar out early. It was the usual chinaman leg spin from Kuldeep and Shankar played all over it. Gujarat now 44-2 after 6.1 overs/

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! Terrific shot from Shubman Gill. Axar Patel did not bowl a bad delivery but the shot was of the highest quality. The sound of the bat is just too clean at the moment. Gujarat batters are trying to create pressure on Axar at the moment. Good comeback from the spinner at the end. Gujarat now 38-1 after 5 overs.

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: FOUR!!! Shubman Gill gets a wide one and he pounces on it. There is ample support for both the team. 9 runs off Shardul over including a boundary. Gujarat 28-1 after 4 overs.

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Khaleel Ahmed brought into the attack. Interesting from Rishabh Pant to not continue Fizz from one end. Just 4 runs off Khaleel’s over. This is some start from the Delhi Capitals. At the moment, Vijay Shankar is struggling a bit. Gujarat 19-1 after 3 overs.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: After an eventful first over, Shardul Thakur has been brought into the attack. These are good conditions to bowl and he Shardul can swing the ball. Excellent end to the second over. Gujarat now 14-1 after 2 overs.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Mustafizur Rahman has started the proceedings for Delhi Capitals. Loud Appeal for LBW!!!! Pant goes for the review! There is a spike on the ULTRA EDGE!!! Fizz gets Matthew Wade for 1. Gujarat now 2-1 after 0.3 overs.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Shardul Thakur before the match: It’s not always easy (moving from CSK to DC). I have played for that franchise for the last four years. It’s a different management altogether here, so gettting used to it. It’s just our second game and it has been an honour to work with these guys

  • 7:18 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

