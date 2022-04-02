LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Pune.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, MI vs RR Score, Match 9: Ishan Kishan Perishes After Half-Century; Tilak Varma Holds Key in 194 Run-Chase

Both Gujarat and DC started their campaign in the 15th edition of the lucrative league with wins and they would look to continue in the same vein at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Injury-plagued DC will gain strength further in both bowling and batting, with the likely inclusion of Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Sarfaraz Khan, who have completed their three-day quarantine. Also Read - GT vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 10 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 07:30 PM IST April 2, Saturday

The trio’s return will bolster the Delhi outfit against an opponent that gave enough indications of its ability to not just compete with the best but also pull off the result it desires. In their five-wicket defeat, K L Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants came to know what the Titans are capable of. Also Read - Sunrisers Hyderabad Lodge Protest Over Kane Williamson's Dismissal In IPL 2022: Report

So irrespective of the four-wicket victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians in their tournament opener, DC know it too well that they just cannot afford to take the foot off the pedal.

Teams (from):

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

