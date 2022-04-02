LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Pune.Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Claim Top Spot in the Standings; Jos Buttler Slams 2nd IPL Century

Gujarat Titans finish on 171/6 after 20 overs. Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets for Delhi Capitals. Also Read - Highlights | IPL 2022, MI vs RR, Match 9: Jos Buttler Slams Hundred; Rajasthan Royals Beat Mumbai Indians By 23 Runs

Hardik Pandya departed just after stitching 50-run partnership with Shubman Gill. Gill missed out on a deserving 100. Also Read - CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 11 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 3, Sun

Kuldeep Yadav makes an exceptional start in his first over as he castles Vijay Shankar through a peach. Shankar and Gill have built a steady partnership. Vijay Shankar joined Shubman Gill in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman strikes early, Matthew Wade departs early for 1. 

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Captain Rishabh Pant said that they are comfortable in chasing the target and are feeling good after their chase against Mumbai Indians. DC have made one change – Mustafizur Rahman in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

On the other, GT captain Hardik Pandya insisted that he wanted to bat first for a change. Gujarat are playing with the same team.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: OUT!!! Tim Seifert came prepared for Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya came out of syllabus. Delhi Capitals lose their first wicket. This was pitched back of length by Pandya and he got the rewards. Mandeep Singh walks in to bat. Delhi 8-1 after 1.2 overs.

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the 2nd innings of match no. 10 between Delhi and Gujarat. The target is surely going to pose a challenge for the Delhi batters. Will they chase it down or will Gujarat bowlers reign supreme again? Stay tuned for live updates.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Single off the last ball. Gujarat Titans finish on 171/6 after 20 overs. Good comeback from Delhi Capitals bowlers.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: 19th Over Ball 5: OUT!!! Slower ball and Abhinav departs. Mustafizur Rahman gets his 3rd wicket.

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: 19th Over Ball 3: Just a single for Abhinav. 19th Over Ball 4: Single and this is a great over from Fizz till now.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: 19th over Ball 2: OUT!!! Knuckle ball, no power in the shot. Rahul Tewatia departs after playing a cameo.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: 19th Over Ball 1: Mishit from David Miller. Just a single and Tewatia is back on strike.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: This is a fine 19th over from Shardul Thakur. He is nailing the wide yorkers at the moment. IN THE AIR!!! It’s a skier and Vijay Yadav at the deep cover boundary makes a mess of it. SIX!!! Tewatia capitalizes on the last delivery. Gujarat now 167-4 after 19 overs.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Rahul Tewatia has played some miraculous innings in the previous edition of the IPL. Can he play one here for Gujarat Titans. David Miller will also look to create some difference for the side. It is noteworthy that Tewatia was the one who hit the winning runs in the last match. Gujarat 158-4 after 18.3 overs.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: 16 runs off the last over. Shubman Gill is batting with a strike-rate of nearly 200. Scintillating stuff from him. Can he get to his hundred? He can surely. Just before this season, he said that he has added a few cheeky shots in his armory. He hasn’t played many of them here. The partnership is 34 off 17 deliveries. Gujarat 145-3 after 17 overs.