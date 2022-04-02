LIVE | IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Match 10 Score

Pune: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 10 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium at Pune.

Lalit Yadav departed courtesy of a controversial run-out. Lockie Ferguson gets the big wickets of Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel. Rovman Powell key for 172 chase.

Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav have brought up 50-run partnership to keep Delhi in the game. Lockie Ferguson gets Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in the same over. Captain Rishabh Pant in the middle. Hardik Pandya strikes early as Tim Seifert departs for just 3(5).

Gujarat Titans finish on 171/6 after 20 overs. Mustafizur Rahman took 3 wickets for Delhi Capitals.

Hardik Pandya departed just after stitching 50-run partnership with Shubman Gill. Gill missed out on a deserving 100. Kuldeep Yadav makes an exceptional start in his first over as he castles Vijay Shankar through a peach. Shankar and Gill have built a steady partnership. Vijay Shankar joined Shubman Gill in the middle. Mustafizur Rahman strikes early, Matthew Wade departs early for 1. 

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Captain Rishabh Pant said that they are comfortable in chasing the target and are feeling good after their chase against Mumbai Indians. DC have made one change – Mustafizur Rahman in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

On the other, GT captain Hardik Pandya insisted that he wanted to bat first for a change. Gujarat are playing with the same team.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Rovman Powell-Kuldeep Yadav have played the last over from Lockie Ferguson well. Powell even scored a boundary on the last ball. Delhi Capitals need 29 off 17 balls. This is definitely gettable. Powell will be key. Delhi 143-7 after 17.1 overs.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Gujarat Titans have pulled themselves back into the game. Lockie Ferguson bowled an excellent over to see the back of Rishabh Pant and hero of the last match, Axar Patel. OUT!!! Rashid Khan you beauty. Completes his 4th over with a big wicket. Delhi 134-7 after 16 overs.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! Rovman Powell is finding the middle of the bat. 87m long hit by the big man. He has to stay till the end for the chase to conclude successfully. OUT!!! Lockiw Ferguson strikes. He gets the big fish – Rishabh Pant. 145 kmph and Pant played a nothing shot. Delhi 118-5 after 14.2 overs.

  • 10:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Vijay Shankar brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Good shot from the Delhi Capitals skipper. Wide ball and an extra run for Delhi. FOUR!!! Brilliance from Pant. Just places it over fine leg. Delhi now 95-3 after 11 .3 overs.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Varun Aaron brought into the attack. Just one boundary and 3 singles in the over. This chase looks under control under Rishabh Pant. SIX!!! What a shot by Lalit Yadav. This is a slog of the highest quality. Delhi 77-3 after 9.3 overs.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Rishabh Pant will be key if Delhi Capitals want to win this one. Rashid Khan into the attack. FOUR!!! That was a dangerous shot from Pant. But that is how he plays. Single off the next ball. This is good cricket. 9 runs off the over. Delhi 63-3 after 8 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: OUT!!! Lockie Ferguson bounces out Prithvi Shaw. What an incredible ball from the speedster. OUT!!! Back to back wickets for Ferguson. He cramped Mandeep for room and there was a healthy edge. Delhi 34-3 after 4.5 overs.

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: Mandeep Singh has done an excellent job as a number 3 for Delhi Capitals in this innings till now. FOUR!!! Mandeep has been hit on the helmet by Hardik, however, he is playing his shots nicely on to the front foot. Delhi 32-1 after 4 overs.

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: IN THE AIR!! Just lands safely. Mandeep Singh survives. Hardik Pandya is bowling at 141 clicks. This is incredible from Gujarat’s captain. On the next ball, he gets Shaw’s edge. He is bowling a brilliant length right now, giving the Delhi batters no room. Delhi 10-1 after 2 overs.

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Gujarat vs Delhi Score: OUT!!! Tim Seifert came prepared for Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya came out of syllabus. Delhi Capitals lose their first wicket. This was pitched back of length by Pandya and he got the rewards. Mandeep Singh walks in to bat. Delhi 8-1 after 1.2 overs.