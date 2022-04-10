LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Score and Match Updates

Will Pat Cummins and Andre Russell pull off this chase for KKR? Stay tuned for live updates!Also Read - IPL 2022, RR vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 20: KL Rahul-Led Lucknow Super Giants Take on Sanju Samson-Led Rajasthan Royals

Nitish Rana departs shortly after building 50-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Andre Russell in the middle. KKR lose Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane early in the chase. Captain Shreyas Iyer joins Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2022: Freedom To Play Shots; Lower-Order Getting Runs Reasons Behind Success, Says Nitish Rana

Delhi Capitals finish on 215-5 after 20 overs courtesy of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel late strikes. KKR have just brought back themselves back into the game. With 2 quick wickets of Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine has completed a good spell. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on Cusp of Scalping 150 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants

Shaw departs just after scoring 50. Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner off to a flyer against KKR. KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Shreyas Iyer to play the same team. 

Rishabh Pant – “Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief – no dew.” Delhi Capitals made one change – Nortje out, Khaleel in.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner,, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL Points Table 2022 – Click Here.

Live | IPL 2022, KKR vs DC, Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | KKR vs DC | DC vs KKR | Rishabh Pant | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | KKR vs DC, KKR vs DC Live, KKR vs DC Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, KKR vs DC Dream11, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live, Kolkata vs Delhi Live Score, IPL live, KKR vs DC live score

Live Updates

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! Almost evades Prithvi Shaw at the boundary. Sam Billings might had his heart in his mouth after hitting that shot. Khaleel Ahmed back into the attack. This will be a herculean effort if KKR pulls off this chase. KKR 133-4 after 14.3 overs.

  • 6:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! Glorious strike from KKR captain. OUT!!! Kuldeep Yadav comes back with a beauty!!!! KKR hopes have dashed a bit. It is true that they have got some incredible hitters remaining but you need an anchor to stay till the end. KKR 118-4 after 13 overs.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: Last 2-3 overs have been magnificent for KKR. Sixes and fours at regular intervals have brought them right back into the chase. Pant and co. need to find an wicket quickly. KKR need 115 off 54 balls.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: There is a huge difference in number of runs after 6 overs between the two teams. FOUR!!! That is a fierce cover drive from Shreyas Iyer. Some respite for KKR. Kolkata 51-2 after 7 overs.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: Rahane is not able to get the mandatory boundary in the over. OUT!!! Shardul Thakur pulls off a sensational catch. Khaleel Ahmed gets his second wicket. Will skipper Shreyas Iyer rescue KKR here? KKR 38-2 after 4.4 overs.

  • 5:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: Hello and welcome to live coverage of 2nd innings of match no. 19 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. KKR have started their chase well after a quiet first over. Kolkata 16-0 after 2 overs.

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: FOUR!!! Shardul manages to squeeze a boundary. This is good stuff from the bowling all-rounder. Cummins have been expensive in the match. SIX!!!! Shardul finishes off in style. Delhi finish on 215-5 after 20 overs.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! LORD SHARDUL THAKUR IN THE HOUSE!!!! 95m monster from the Maharashtra-born lad. SIX!!! Umesh Yadav errs in the length and pays the price. SIX!!! Axar Patel picks the bones out of that. Three sixes already in the over. Four on the last ball. Delhi 199-5 after 19 overs.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: With the wicket of David Warner, Umesh Yadav continues to lead purple cap race with 10 wickets. FOUR!!! Axar Patel gets one in the gap. These are vital runs for Delhi Capitals. Cummins ends the over well. Delhi 176-4 after 17 overs.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! This is a beautiful pitch to bat on. A batter’s paradise in the truest sense. FOUR!!! Reverse swept and it races away to the boundary. No ball! Varun Chakravarthy has bowled a bad over. He is lucky to escape an expensive over. Delhi 125-1 after 11 overs.