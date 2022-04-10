LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Score and Match Updates

Will Pat Cummins and Andre Russell pull off this chase for KKR? Stay tuned for live updates!Also Read - IPL 2022, RR vs LSG LIVE Cricket Score, Match 20: KL Rahul-Led Lucknow Super Giants Take on Sanju Samson-Led Rajasthan Royals

Nitish Rana departs shortly after building 50-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Andre Russell in the middle. KKR lose Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane early in the chase. Captain Shreyas Iyer joins Ajinkya Rahane in the middle. Also Read - IPL 2022: Freedom To Play Shots; Lower-Order Getting Runs Reasons Behind Success, Says Nitish Rana

Delhi Capitals finish on 215-5 after 20 overs courtesy of Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel late strikes. KKR have just brought back themselves back into the game. With 2 quick wickets of Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine has completed a good spell. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on Cusp of Scalping 150 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants

Shaw departs just after scoring 50. Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner off to a flyer against KKR. KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Shreyas Iyer to play the same team.

Rishabh Pant – “Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief – no dew.” Delhi Capitals made one change – Nortje out, Khaleel in.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner,, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL Points Table 2022 – Click Here.

Live | IPL 2022, KKR vs DC, Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | KKR vs DC | DC vs KKR | Rishabh Pant | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | KKR vs DC, KKR vs DC Live, KKR vs DC Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, KKR vs DC Dream11, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live, Kolkata vs Delhi Live Score, IPL live, KKR vs DC live score