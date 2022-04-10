LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Score and Match Updates

Delhi Capitals finish on 215-5 after 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Freedom To Play Shots; Lower-Order Getting Runs Reasons Behind Success, Says Nitish Rana

KKR have just brought back themselves back into the game. With 2 quick wickets of Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine has completed a good spell. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on Cusp of Scalping 150 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants

Shaw departs just after scoring 50. Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner off to a flyer against KKR. KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer will play the same team. Also Read - IPL 2022: Want to Outfield KKR; Fielding is Where Game is Won or Lost, Says David Warner

Rishabh Pant – “Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief – no dew.” Delhi Capitals made one change – Nortje out, Khaleel in.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner,, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash here on Sunday.

IPL Points Table 2022 – Click Here.

