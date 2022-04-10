LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Score and Match Updates

Delhi Capitals finish on 215-5 after 20 overs. Also Read - IPL 2022: Freedom To Play Shots; Lower-Order Getting Runs Reasons Behind Success, Says Nitish Rana

KKR have just brought back themselves back into the game. With 2 quick wickets of Lalit Yadav and Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine has completed a good spell. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal on Cusp of Scalping 150 Wickets Against Lucknow Super Giants

Shaw departs just after scoring 50. Rishabh Pant comes out to bat. Prithvi Shaw and David Warner off to a flyer against KKR. KKR have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer will play the same team.  Also Read - IPL 2022: Want to Outfield KKR; Fielding is Where Game is Won or Lost, Says David Warner

Rishabh Pant – “Don’t mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief – no dew.” Delhi Capitals made one change – Nortje out, Khaleel in.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner,, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy

Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash here on Sunday.

IPL Points Table 2022 – Click Here.

Live | IPL 2022, KKR vs DC, Match 19: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | KKR vs DC | DC vs KKR | Rishabh Pant | Shreyas Iyer | Andre Russell | KKR vs DC, KKR vs DC Live, KKR vs DC Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, KKR vs DC Dream11, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Live, Kolkata vs Delhi Live Score, IPL live, KKR vs DC live score

Live Updates

  • 5:23 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: FOUR!!! Shardul manages to squeeze a boundary. This is good stuff from the bowling all-rounder. Cummins have been expensive in the match. SIX!!!! Shardul finishes off in style. Delhi finish on 215-5 after 20 overs.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! LORD SHARDUL THAKUR IN THE HOUSE!!!! 95m monster from the Maharashtra-born lad. SIX!!! Umesh Yadav errs in the length and pays the price. SIX!!! Axar Patel picks the bones out of that. Three sixes already in the over. Four on the last ball. Delhi 199-5 after 19 overs.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: With the wicket of David Warner, Umesh Yadav continues to lead purple cap race with 10 wickets. FOUR!!! Axar Patel gets one in the gap. These are vital runs for Delhi Capitals. Cummins ends the over well. Delhi 176-4 after 17 overs.

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! This is a beautiful pitch to bat on. A batter’s paradise in the truest sense. FOUR!!! Reverse swept and it races away to the boundary. No ball! Varun Chakravarthy has bowled a bad over. He is lucky to escape an expensive over. Delhi 125-1 after 11 overs.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: Rishabh Pant comes in to bat number 3 after the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. This looks like a great chance for him to stamp his authority in this match. The stage is already set and FOUR!!! Swept fine for a boundary. Single and Pant retains strike. Delhi 101-1 after 10 overs.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: Sunil Narine in the attack. FOUR!!! Fantastic shot from David Warner. A reverse sweep executed with total control. FOUR!!! This is shockingly bad bowling from Narine. Delhi ends the powerplay on a high. Delhi 68-0 after 6 overs.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: SIX!!! That is a flat batted slog from David Warner. He is in some form today. Varun Chakraborty recovers well after a getting hit for a six initially. Delhi now 58-0 after 5 overs.

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: Hero of the last match – Pat Cummins into the attack. FOUR!!! Back to back boundaries for David Warner. This was wide and Warner had enough room to put it away. Cummins comes round the wicket – almost gets a wicket – The edge does not carry to Sam Billings. SIX off the last ball. Delhi 50-0 after 4 overs.

  • 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: David Warner is carrying a different approach in this match. He is looking to steal singles and be a little more proactive in this innings. FOUR!!! That was a brilliant bouncer from Umesh. Shaw was in no control. LEGBYES! FOUR! Shaw is hit on the helmet again. Physio tending to Prithvi now. Delhi 30-0 after 2.5 overs.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata vs Delhi Score: Rasikh Salam – the young fast bowler from Jammu and Kashmir into the attack. He is swinging the ball well. FOUR!!! Down the track and clubbed by Prithvi Shaw. FOUR!!! That was a short ball from Salam and Warner pounces on it. Delhi 20-0 after 2 overs.