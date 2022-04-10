LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals T20 Score and Match Updates

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 19 of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals here at the Brabourne stadium. Also Read - KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash here on Sunday. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar Following RCB's Win Over Mumbai Indians

Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise’s resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn’t retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma-led MI Tactics Left Aakash Chopra Perplexed After Their Defeat Against RCB

The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh. Both Pant and Iyer are touted as future India captain and it will be interesting to see how the two fare. However, the wicketkeeper-batter might be feeling the pressure, having won just one game so far.

Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy, Tim Southee, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

IPL Points Table 2022 – Click Here.

