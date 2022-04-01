LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 8

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: How Much Crowd Occupancy Is Allowed In Mumbai And Pune Stadiums? Know Here

Tremendous turnaround in the match as Rahul Chahar gets two wickets in an over. Captain Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana depart in quick succession. KKR lose Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer quickly in pursuit of 138. Shreyas Iyer key for chase. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Punjab Kings scored 137/10 at the end of 20 overs. KKR need 138 to win.Umesh Yadav breathing fire at the moment with 4 wickets in his belt. Young Bawa failed to impress in his second consecutive match.   Also Read - IPL 2022, Week 1: Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep to Lalit Yadav; Uncapped Indian Stars Who Stole The Show

Kolkata bowlers have struck at regular intervals in this innings. Raj Bawa has walked in to bat after Shikhar Dhawan departed for 16(15). Umesh Yadav is at his best today, gets the big wicket of Liam Livingstone. 

Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs after playing an entertaining cameo of 31(9).  Umesh Yadav strikes early and gets Mayank Agarwal with a peach. Bhanuka Rajapaksa join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have elected to field first. They have brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Sheldon Jackson. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have roped in Kagiso Rabada in place of Sandeep Sharma.  

Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Live Updates

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: SIX!!! That is a cruel hit from Russell. Length ball and Russell hits it 88m long. SIX!!! Odean Smith tries a knuckle delivery and Russel tanks it over backward point. Another SIX!!! This time over the bowler’s head. No-ball! Salt to the injury as Odean Smith oversteps. SIX!!! Sam Billings joins in the fun. Kolkata 109-4 after 12 overs.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Rahul Chahar has been exceptional till now. He has not allowed Russell to muscle him. Mayank Agarwal has used him brilliantly. Odean Smith brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Bad ball from the all rounder. Kolkata now 83-4 after 11.1 overs.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: SIX!!! Andre Russell launches the ball into the orbit. What a shot from the big man. Harpreet Brar should not lose heart and should stick to good length. SIX!!! another skier from Russell. 17 runs off the over. Kolkata now 74-4 after 10 overs.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Sam Billings should bat till the end. This is an unusual situation for Andre Russell at the moment. He is blocking the deliveries and that is not his natural game. Rahul Chahar has brought Punjab Kings right back into the game. Kolkata now 56-4 after 9 overs.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire raises the finger. Nitish Rana reviews straight away. OUT!!! Three reds and Nitish Rana departs for a duck. This is a serious comeback from Punjab. They are certainly in this. Kolkata 51-4 after 7 overs.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: First powerplay ends and it has been mixed bag for KKR as far as the chase is concerned. Rahul Chahar brought into the attack by captain Mayank Agarwal. OUT!!! Chahar strikes. He gets the big fish – Shreyas Iyer. KKR 3 down now. Kolkata 51-3 after 6.4 overs.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Kagiso Rabada will be key for Punjab Kings if they want to defend this low total. FOUR!!! Shreyas Iyer makes Odean Smith pay for his bad bowling. That was wide down the leg side and punished. OUT!!! Harpreet Brar you beauty. What a catch at backward point. Venkatesh Iyer departs. KKR now 38-2 after 4.3 overs.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Hello and welcome to the second innings of match no. 8 between KKR and PBKS. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer begin the proceedings for KKR. OUT!!! Ajinkya Rahane is gone! Kagiso Rabada strikes and does what he was brought for. KKR 15-1 after 2.1 overs.

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: KKR has done exceedingly well to stop Punjab Kings at 137. KKR need 138 to win from 20 overs.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: FOUR!!! Rabada is taking the KKR bowlers on. Brilliant from the South African. SIX!!! Odean Smith has smashed one out of the park. OUT!!! Russel gets one for KKR. Southee pulls off a magnificent catch at mid-on.