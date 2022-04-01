LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 8

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Also Read - IPL 2022: How Much Crowd Occupancy Is Allowed In Mumbai And Pune Stadiums? Know Here

Young Bawa failed to impress in his second consecutive match.   Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Match 8 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Kolkata bowlers have struck at regular intervals in this innings. Raj Bawa has walked in to bat after Shikhar Dhawan departed for 16(15). Umesh Yadav is at his best today, gets the big wicket of Liam Livingstone.  Also Read - IPL 2022, Week 1: Ayush Badoni, Akash Deep to Lalit Yadav; Uncapped Indian Stars Who Stole The Show

Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs after playing an entertaining cameo of 31(9).  Umesh Yadav strikes early and gets Mayank Agarwal with a peach. Bhanuka Rajapaksa join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have elected to field first. They have brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Sheldon Jackson. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have roped in Kagiso Rabada in place of Sandeep Sharma.  

Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

Live Updates

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Sunil Narine has been brought into the attack. LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! Kolkata takes a review. Missing leg stump. SIX!!! Harpreet Brar ends the over with a flat batted maximum. OUT!!! Southee is in middle of an exceptional spell. Punjab Kings in serious trouble. Punjab now 97-6 after 13 overs.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Raj Bawa is struggling at the moment. He is struggling to rotate the strike too. Just one big shot will calm the nerves of the youngster. FOUR!!! Powerfully struck by Livingstone. Although, Punjab have lost 3 wickets in the powerplay, the run-rate is still above 9. Punjab 78-3 after 8.4 overs.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Varun Chakaravarthy into the attack. 8 runs off the over. SIX!!! Liam Livingstone slams a powerful shot over deep mid-wicket for a boundary. FOUR!!! Shikhar Dhawan adds to his tally of number of fours. OUT!!! Southee strikes and Shikhar Dhawan departs too. Punjab are three down. Punjab 62-3 after 5.5 overs.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: OUT!!! Shivam Mavi gets his man. Change in length and Southee takes a sitter at mid wicket. Punjab Kings lose their second wicket and Rajapaksa departs after playing an entertaining cameo. Punjab 43-2 after 3.5 overs.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: FOUR!!! Welcome to the crease Shivam Mavi says Bhanuka Rajapaksa. SIX!!! He is taking the youngster on. And just as we speak, another SIX!!! He is taking Mavi to cleaners here. 3rd Six of the over. Punjab 43-1 after 3.4 overs.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: FOUR!!! Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets off the mark with a sumptuous boundary. The strike rate is now 400. SIX!!! Shikhar Dhawan walks down the track and plays it over the bowler’s head for a boundary. There is some bounce but there is true bounce and PBKS are trusting it completely. Punjab 21-1 after 3 overs.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Umesh Yadav will be key for KKR in the initial overs. He is bowling a good length and he reaps the reward. OUT!!!! What a ball. Umesh Yadav strikes! That ball kept straight and struck Agarwal on the pads. Punjab now 2-1 after 1 over.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score – Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal are on the crease to start for Punjab Kings. Umesh Yadav will bowl the first over for Kolkata Knight Riders.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Mayank Agarwal, Captain of Punjab Kings at the toss – We need to start well, assess the conditions early and bat well. We’re just looking to play with the right attitude and right energy, if we do that, the results will take care of themselves.

    LIVE | Kolkata vs Punjab Score: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer at the toss – The reason is obviously the swimming pool (of dew) that’s visible in the evenings. As I said last game, it’s about giving it your all to defend no matter what score you have on the board. All the players are dedicated and focused to perform their roles for the last two games. We can’t complain (about having three games in a week), we’re all professionals.