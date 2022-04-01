LIVE | IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Match 8

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.8 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai.

Young Bawa failed to impress in his second consecutive match.

Kolkata bowlers have struck at regular intervals in this innings. Raj Bawa has walked in to bat after Shikhar Dhawan departed for 16(15). Umesh Yadav is at his best today, gets the big wicket of Liam Livingstone.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa departs after playing an entertaining cameo of 31(9). Umesh Yadav strikes early and gets Mayank Agarwal with a peach. Bhanuka Rajapaksa join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and have elected to field first. They have brought in Shivam Mavi in place of Sheldon Jackson. On the other hand, Punjab Kings have roped in Kagiso Rabada in place of Sandeep Sharma.

Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy

