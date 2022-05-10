LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Score and Match Updates

Gujarat Titans are off to critical start as they have lost two wickets (Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade) inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya are in the middle now. Will these batters rescue the Titans this time. Stay tuned for live updates!

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain of Gujarat, Hardik Pandya informed about three changes in the match. Lockie Ferguson, Sai Sudharsan and Pradeep Sangwan make way for Matthew Wade, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal.

KL Rahul at the toss was not bothered on losing the toss as he was looking to bowl anyway. Lucknow has made one change in the match – Ravi Bishnoi makes way for Karan Sharma.

Check Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: OUT!!! Avesh Khan strikes in his first over. Matthew Wade tried to play a lap shot. Error in judgement by the Australian. Gujarat now reeling at 24-2 after 4.2 overs.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: FOUR!!! back to back boundaries for Matthew Wade. Dushmantha Chameera is trying to bowl short to Wade which may not be a very good idea. Hardik Pandya has promoted Wade to no three. Will this be a good move for Gujarat? 10 runs off the 4th over. GT 23-1 after 3.5 overs.

  • 7:42 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: OUT!! Finally Mohsin Khan gets a break through. Saha departs cheaply today. Mohsin Khan gets his 10th wicket off the season. He is just not letting the batters breathe this season. GT 8-1 after 2.4 overs.

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: FOUR!! Saha picks his spot and slashes hard at it. First boundary of the innings. He was not in total control of the shot. Just 5 runs off the over including a boundary. This is excellent stuff by Lucknow yet again. GT 7-0 after 2 overs.

  • 7:36 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: EDGED!!! Almost gets a wicket on his first ball. He forced Wriddhiman Saha to poke at it. Just didn’t carry to the slip. The arm speed is around 140 and 145 KMPH. DROPPED!! Karan Sharma drops a difficult chance at third man. GT 3-0 after 1.2 overs.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Umpires are on the field and so are the players from both sides. Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill are out in the middle. Lucknow’s blue eyed boy – Mohsin Khan has the new ball in hand. Match no. 57 is underway…

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: KL Rahul at the toss – “Not sure about how this wicket will play, so want to give our bowlers the best shot at using it first. I do think chasing is the perfect game for us, but we have won well after batting first as well. We are playing a top team, a competitive unit, so we’ll have to hold our pressure, assess the conditions quickly and get our tactics and strategies right.”

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Hardik Pandya at the toss – “The wicket has played some role, batting first here – teams have won plenty of games. We want to get a score on the board. We have won some 5 games we were looking like losing, we need to forget the last couple of losses, learn from those things, the tournament isn’t over as yet.

  • 7:10 PM IST

