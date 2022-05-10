LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Score and Match Updates

Gujarat Titans finish on 144/4 after 20 overs. Lucknow Super Giants need 145 to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Stay tuned for live updates for the chase!Also Read - Mahela Jayawardene Picks Hasaranga As One Of The Best All-Rounder In World Cricket, Says Sri Lanka Can Create Waves In T20 World Cup 2022

Gujarat Titans are off to critical start as they have lost two wickets (Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade) inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia are in the middle now. Also Read - RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 58 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 11 Wednesday

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain of Gujarat, Hardik Pandya informed about three changes in the match. Lockie Ferguson, Sai Sudharsan and Pradeep Sangwan make way for Matthew Wade, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal. Also Read - IPL 2022: Sanjay Bangar Hails Rajat Patidar Says, He Is The One Who Would Take The Pressure Off In The First Six Overs

Check Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

