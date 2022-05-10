LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans T20 Score and Match Updates

Gujarat Titans finish on 144/4 after 20 overs. Lucknow Super Giants need 145 to become the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Stay tuned for live updates for the chase!

Gujarat Titans are off to critical start as they have lost two wickets (Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade) inside the powerplay. Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia are in the middle now.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bat first. Captain of Gujarat, Hardik Pandya informed about three changes in the match. Lockie Ferguson, Sai Sudharsan and Pradeep Sangwan make way for Matthew Wade, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Yash Dayal.

Check Playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Live Updates

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Don’t go anywhere! We will be right back for all the live updates of this chase.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Last ball of the over. No connection and Lucknow has sent it upstairs. Umpires call on the wickets. Just a single off the last ball. Gujarat Titans finish on 144-4 after 20 overs.

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: FOUR!!! Finally something off the bat. Holder errs in the length a bit and gets punished. DOT BALL!!! Why did Tewatia let it go? It was a legitimate delivery. Probably some error in judgement. FOUR!!! Cheeky from Rahul Tewatia. GT 143-4 after 19.5 overs.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: IN THE AIR!!! DROPPED!!! Lucknow Super Giants have let their bowlers down today. This went miles up in the air. Deepak Hooda will not look Avesh Khan in the eye for a while. Jason Holder to bowl the last over. GT 133-4 after 19.2 overs.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: The impressive Mohsin Khan ends his 4 over spell with 1 wicket and 18 runs. That is top level stuff from the youngster. FOUR!!! Bad misfield from young Ayush Badoni. Avesh Khan is not happy. No bowler would be happy, though. Just 6 runs off the 19th over and one ball left. GT 128-4 after 18.5 overs.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Shubman Gill gets to another half century. Dushmantha Chameera is back for his final over. He has missed out today on his length. He kept bowling short to Gill and he collected two back to back boundaries in the over. 12 runs off the 17th over. GT 117-4 after 17 over.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: SIX!! Finally Miller gets the much needed boundary. An over covers special from the South African. Single on the next ball and Shubman Gill is back on strike. Single and Shubman Gill reaches 49. OUT!!! Jason Holder has the last laugh. Miller departs. GT reeling at 103-4 after 16 overs.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Although, Gujarat has lost only three wickets till now. The run-rate is just above 6. This is getting problematic for Gujarat now. Either Miller or Gill have to strike now. It has been a while since the last boundary. GT 93-3 after 15.1 overs.

  • 8:32 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Excellent counter-attack from Shubman Gill. He realizes that just singles won’t be of much help this in building a good total. 6 runs off the Krunal Pandya’s over. Just 24 runs off his 4 over spell. GT 82-3 after 13 overs.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE | LSG vs GT: Shubman Gill has got a big task on his hand. He has to stay till the end if Gujarat need to reach a fighting total. This pitch does not seem like a 180-190 pitch. Even 160-170 will be a tough target to chase for Lucknow. FOUR!! Excellent improvisation this time from Gill. GT 69-3 after 11 overs.