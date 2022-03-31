LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Score, Match 7

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 7 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Returns From Injury, Starts Training For Mumbai Indians

Against Lucknow Super Giants, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja will be hoping for a good start from his openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. The experienced Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu had got a start against KKR but got out at the most inopportune times. CSK will be hoping for one of them to bat through in case the openers fail to fire. Also Read - IPL 2022: LSG vs CSK, Match 7: Players To Watch Out For In Today's Match

CSK will also be hoping that the toss works out in their favour in the next couple of games and they manage to avoid the hassle of bowling in the dew. Otherwise, the defending champions face the danger of slipping further behind as they defend the title they won in UAE last year. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will look to bounce back from the defeat they faced against the Gujarat Titans. LSG openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock failed to make a mark in that match and will rectify their mistakes.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav