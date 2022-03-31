LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Score, Match 7

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 7 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) All-Rounder Dwyane Bravo Recalls Life Changing Delivery to Yuvraj Singh, Says It Made the World Look up

Robin Uthappa departs just after reaching 50. Moeen Ali-Shivam Dube are in the middle for CSK. Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Wankhede Stadium Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Apr 1 Fri

Ruturaj Gaikwad departs early courtesy of a brilliant run-out from Ravi Bishnoi. Moeen Ali comes out to join Uthappa. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the batting for Chennai Super Kings.    Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Returns From Injury, Starts Training For Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have elected to field first. KL Rahul had no hesitation to bowl first. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change. Andrew Tye comes in for Mohsin. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have made three changes. Moeen Ali comes back, Dwaine Pretorius replaces Adam Milne.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Live | IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs CSK | CSK vs LSG | MS Dhoni | KL Rahul | LSG vs CSK, LSG vs CSK Live, CSK vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, LSG vs CSK Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live, Lucknow vs Chennai Live Score, IPL live, LSG vs CSK live score

Live Updates

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Run-rate has been spectacular for CSK at the moment. They are two wickets down, however, the scoring rate has been well above 11. FOUR!!! Shivam Dube plays a beautiful cover drive. On the up and what timing from the young man. Chennai 99-2 after 9 overs.

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Courtesy of Uthappa’s innings, Chennai Super Kings have raced to 73/1 after 6 overs. This is the highest powerplay score till now for any team in the IPL 2022. This is getting uglier for Lucknow Super Giants with every passing ball. Krunal Pandya was brought into the attack for slowing the speed of the game, however, Moeen Ali was in no mood to let go off bad balls. Chennai 73-1 after 6 overs.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Despite an early wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa is not looking to slow down. He is playing his shots and not letting the bowlers relax at all. In short – “Robin Uthappa is on fire at the moment.” Just as we speak, another boundary!!! Just guides the ball next to the wicketkeeper. Chennai 47-1 after 4.2 overs.

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: FOUR!!! Robin Uthappa has started his innings with back to back boundaries. Avesh Khan has erred big time on his line and length and paid the price. OUCH!!! Avesh Khan retorts with a bouncer that hits Uthappa straight on the head. ITS ALL HAPPENING HERE! Chennai 14-0 after 1 over.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: For CSK, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja will be crucial in this match. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad will open the proceeding for Chennai. On the other hand, for Lucknow, Avesh Khan has been given the new ball.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

  • 7:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

  • 7:15 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have elected to field first. No surprises there as there is a hint of grass on the wicket which will assist pacers. CSK skipper Jadeja was looking to bowl first too.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: It was former India opener and KKR captain Gautam Gambhir that had recommended Badoni to Lucknow management and the youngster did not disappoint his backers.

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: As Lucknow Super Giants gear up for their second match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, the focus will be on young middle-order batter Ayush Badoni who made a sensational start to his career with a half-century on debut against Gujarat Titans.