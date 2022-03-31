LIVE | IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Score, Match 7

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no. 7 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings here at the Brabourne stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) All-Rounder Dwyane Bravo Recalls Life Changing Delivery to Yuvraj Singh, Says It Made the World Look up

Chennai Super Kings finish on 210/7 after 20 overs. Also Read - KKR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Wankhede Stadium Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Apr 1 Fri

Bishnoi has been the only silver lining for LSG in this lackluster bowling line up. Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease and their partnership will be key for a score of 200. Also Read - IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav Returns From Injury, Starts Training For Mumbai Indians

Robin Uthappa departs just after reaching 50. Moeen Ali-Shivam Dube are in the middle for CSK. Ruturaj Gaikwad departs early courtesy of a brilliant run-out from Ravi Bishnoi. Moeen Ali comes out to join Uthappa. Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the batting for Chennai Super Kings.   

Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and have elected to field first. KL Rahul had no hesitation to bowl first. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change. Andrew Tye comes in for Mohsin. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have made three changes. Moeen Ali comes back, Dwaine Pretorius replaces Adam Milne.

Playing XI’s

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Live | IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Match 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs CSK | CSK vs LSG | MS Dhoni | KL Rahul | LSG vs CSK, LSG vs CSK Live, CSK vs LSG Live Score, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, LSG vs CSK Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live, Lucknow vs Chennai Live Score, IPL live, LSG vs CSK live score

Live Updates

  • 9:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the second innings of match no.7 between LSG and CSK. Mukesh Choudhary has started the proceedings for Chennai Super Kings. Impressive first over from the youngster. FOUR!!! Quinton de Kock flatbats it over mid wicket. Lucknow 7-0 after 1.4 overs.

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: OUT!!! Ravindra Jadeja departs courtesy of a brilliant catch on the boundary by Manish Pandey. Brilliant cameo by MS Dhoni at the end. Chennai Super Kings finish on a high at 210-7 after 20 overs.

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: MS Dhoni has literally started with a six. This is what the crowd wanted. This is what the fans from either side wanted. Avesh Khan ends the over on a high. 2 dot balls back to back. Chennai now 203-5 after 19.1 overs.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: This has not been Chameera’s night. Given away so many runs and dropped around 3 catches in the field. OUT!!! Shivam Dube has been caught on 49. An incredible innings comes to an end. Chennai 189-5 after 18.2 overs.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Bishnoi has been the silver lining for LSG at the moment. FOUR!!! Captain Ravindra Jadeja has announced his arrival in style. SIX!!! This time it is Shivam Dube. He just clobbers a 94m six against Dushmantha Chameera. Chennai 188-4 after 18 overs.

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: DROPPED!!! Poor from Chameera yet again. The ball is not looking for Chameera at the moment. SIX!!! Salt on the wounds for Krunal Pandya. Brilliant shot from Rayudu. Chennai now 166-3 after 16.1 overs.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: 6 overs left in the match. Andrew Tye has been brought back into the attack. KL Rahul is having an animated conversation with Andy Flower in the dugout. KL Rahul has been ordinary as a captain in this match. SIX!!! Rayudu ends the over well. Chennai 148-3 after 15.1 overs.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Deepak Hooda brought into the attack. FOUR!!! Sloppy work from Dushmantha Chameera at the boundary. This runs should be contained. SIX!!! Salt on the wounds for Deepak Hooda. 12 runs off the over. Chennai now 130-3 after 13 overs.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Ravi Bishnoi has been impressive for Lucknow. He has bowled two overs just for 12 runs and picked up a crucial wicket too. OUT!!!! Avesh Khan strikes. This was one was pitched up and Moeen Ali tried to play an expansive drive over mid off but to no avail. LSG bowlers have started to make inroads for the team. CSK 112-3 after 11 overs.

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Lucknow vs Chennai, Match 7: Run-rate has been spectacular for CSK at the moment. They are two wickets down, however, the scoring rate has been well above 11. FOUR!!! Shivam Dube plays a beautiful cover drive. On the up and what timing from the young man. Chennai 99-2 after 9 overs.