Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals T20 Score and Match Updates

Shardul Thakur keep his nerves in the final over as Delhi Capitals won by 17 runs to stay alive in the tournament.Also Read - IPL 2022 Points Table After MI vs SRH, Match 65: Gujarat Titans (GT) Maintain Top Spot; Jos Buttler With Orange Cap, Yuzvendra Chahal Retains Purple Cap

Jitesh Sharma departed after playing an excellent innings of 44 off 32 balls. Jonny Bairstow departed early in chase of 160 after an entertaining cameo. Shardul Thakur bowled a tremendous over to get rid of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Even Punjab’s skipper Mayank Agarwal couldn’t contribute much in the chase. Also Read - FULL Scorecard of Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022 Highlights MI vs SRH, Recent Match Report

Delhi Capitals finish on 159/7 after 20 overs. Punjab Kings need 160 to win. Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell did not contribute much to the score. Liam Livingstone got his 3rd wicket. Also Read - KKR vs LSG Dream 11 Prediction Today, TATA IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Playing 11s Fantasy Picks

After the early wicket of David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Mitchell Marsh bring up a quickfire 50-run partnership for the Delhi Capitals. Sarfaraz departed courtesy of a brilliant slower ball from Arshdeep Singh. Axar Patel in the middle now with Mitchell Marsh. Will this partnership take DC to a par score? Stay tuned for live updates!

Check Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

IPL Points Table – Click Here

