LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - Rahul Tewatia Joins MS Dhoni, Sets Twitter on Fire With Two Sixes Off Last Two Balls to Help GT Beat PBKS

Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia star Gujarat edge out Punjab in last over thriller by 4 wickets. Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 16 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Sudharsan departs as Rahul Chahar gets his first wicket. Shubman Gill has been the star of this innings. He is joined by captain Hardik Pandya in the middle.  Also Read - IPL 2022 vs Stock Market: An Engrossing Comparison You Should Know | Opinion

Kagiso Rabada provides the early breakthrough for PBKS. Matthew Wade departs. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade off to a flyer in chase of 190 for Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings reach 189/9 after 20 overs. Rahul Chahar-Arshdeep Singh stitched a 27(13) partnership to give PBKS a fighting total to defend.

Rashid Khan is turning the game on its head. He gets his 3rd wicket in the match. Young Darshan Nalkande gets two back-to-back wickets as Jitesh Sharma-Odean Smith depart in the same over. Liam Livingstone gets a life and he is making the Gujarat Titans pay. Dhawan departs as Rashid Khan gets his first wicket. 

Lockie Ferguson gets his first wicket in the match. Jonny Bairstow departs for 8(8). Hardik Pandya strikes early in the match, gets Mayank Agarwal in his first over. 

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Hardik Pandya had no hesitation to bowl. He has made two changes in the squad – Vijay Shankar-Varun Aaron have been ruled out and Sai Sudharsan-Darshan Nalkande walk in.

Punjab Kings have made a single change – Jonny Bairstow comes in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Live Updates

  11:31 PM IST

    SIX!!! RAHUL TEWATIA DOES A TEWATIA!!!!!!! SIX OFF THE Last BALL!!!! Odean Smith is in agony. Gujarat Titans win by 6 wickets!!!!!!

  11:29 PM IST

    Odean Smith has been magnificent till now. Can he finish it off well. Tewatia is on strike. Can he do it again? He does. SIX!!!!!!!!!!! Rahul Tewatia you little beauty!!!! What a hit. Gujarat need 6 off the last ball.

  11:24 PM IST

    19.1 – WIDE BALL!!! Immense pressure on Odean Smith. 18 need off 6. OUT!!! Wonderful runout from Jonny Bairstow. Pandya departs. Equation now 18 off 5 balls.

  11:21 PM IST

    FOUR!!! Back to back boundaries for Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya has faced this situation before. OUT!!! Shubman Gill misses out on 100 yet again. Unlucky yet again. David Miller into the middle. Gujarat need 19 off 6 balls.

  11:14 PM IST

    Arshdeep Singh starts with a brilliant bouncer. Pandya was not expecting it at all. He is looking at the umpire for the signal. Leg-umpire is not interested. OH!!! Gill just saves himself from being run-out! Arshdeep ends a magnificent over. Gujarat 158-2 after 17 overs.

  11:09 PM IST

    FOUR!!! What a shot from the captain. Mayank Agarwal has taken a gamble to bowl Rahul Chahar in front of Hardik. IN THE AIR!!! Has the gamble paid off? No, it has not. Rabada makes a mess of this catch. Gujarat 153-2 after 17 overs.

  11:04 PM IST

    OUT!! Rahul Chahar strikes. Someone had to take a chance as there were not enough runs scored in the over. 13 runs till now with no boundary. Hardik Pandya is in the middle now. FOUR!!! He gets it right for his team. Gujarat 140-2 after 16 overs.

  10:55 PM IST

    That was a cross seam delivery but it was in the slot and punished by Sai Sudharsan. He did slow a bit but he is playing the role of an anchor extremely well. Gill, on the other hand looks like someone who won't get out. Gujarat 130-1 after 14.1 overs.

  10:46 PM IST

    FOUR!!! That has been smoked for a boundary. Vaibhav Arora gives Gill some room and he obliges. Sai Sudharsan have slowed down a bit from last couple of overs. Gujarat 119-1 after 13 overs.

  10:41 PM IST

    Arshdeep Singh brought into the attack. Both these batters have phenomenal in maintaining the required run-rate. It has been around 9. FOUR!!! Phenomenal shot from Shubman Gill. He is an incredible puller of the ball. Gujarat 110-1 after 12 overs.