LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.Also Read - IPL 2022: Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Match 16 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Liam Livingstone gets a life and he is making the Gujarat Titans pay. Dhawan departs as Rashid Khan gets his first wicket.  Also Read - IPL 2022 vs Stock Market: An Engrossing Comparison You Should Know | Opinion

Lockie Ferguson gets his first wicket in the match. Jonny Bairstow departs for 8(8). Hardik Pandya strikes early in the match, gets Mayank Agarwal in his first over.  Also Read - PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 16 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 8, Friday

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Hardik Pandya had no hesitation to bowl. He has made two changes in the squad – Vijay Shankar-Varun Aaron have been ruled out and Sai Sudharsan-Darshan Nalkande walk in.

Punjab Kings have made a single change – Jonny Bairstow comes in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

TATA IPL 2022 Points TableClick Here

Live | IPL 2022, PBKS vs GT, Match 16: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | PBKS vs GT | GT vs PBKS | Virat Kohli | Jos Buttler | Sanju Samson | PBKS vs GT, PBKS vs GT Live, GT vs PBKS Live Score, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, PBKS vs GT Dream11, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live, Punjab vs Gujarat Live Score, IPL live, PBKS vs GT live score

Live Updates

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: OUT!!! Jitesh Sharma departs after playing a wonderful cameo. First wicket for Darshan Nalkande. Punjab 124-4 after 13.1 overs.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Jitesh Sharma has been sent ahead of Shahrukh Khan speaks volumes of how much PBKS trusts this young keeper. With a single on the last ball, Punjab Kings bring up their 100. Punjab 104-3 after 12.1 overs.

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Rashid Khan doing what he does best. He gets the solid Shikhar Dhawan who was anchoring the innings really well. Just 4 runs off the over. Hardik Pandya brings himself back into attack and he has been commendable to say the least in this match. FOUR!!! Jitesh Sharma plays it well. Punjab 95-3 after 11.2 overs.

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: The end of the strategic time-out. Rashid Khan given the first over. Pandya has rotated his bowlers well. Appeal for a catch!!!! NOT-OUT!!! Brilliant attempt by Hardik Pandya at the boundary, though. Six runs awarded to Liam Livingstone. 10 off the over. Punjab 70-2 after 9 overs.

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Lockie Ferguson gets the first over after the first powerplay. Is it possible for the opposition to see him off because he is a dangerous bowler who will keep peppering the batters with his speed. SIX!!! Liam Livingstone announces himself in style. What a shot. Punjab 58-2 after 7.4 overs.

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: OUT!!! Bairstow tries to be cheeky and pays the price. Jonny Bairstow departs for just 8(8). Livingstone walks in and starts with a boundary. Rashid Khan has been given the last powerplay over. Will Livingstone take any chance against him? Punjab 40-2 after 5.3 overs.

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: FOUR!!! Quick from Lockie Ferguson but Shikhar Dhawan was upto the task. FOUR!!!! Back to back boundaries for Dhawan. Sharp single but no damage done. Punjab 34-1 after 4.3 overs.

  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Jonny Bairstow makes it comfortable in the end. NOT-OUT!!! David Miller was lightning quick at short mid-on, so was Bairstow. Hardik Pandya line and length has been impeccable. No room at all for the batters. FOUR!!! Just as we speak, short of length and Bairstow smacks it for a boundary. Punjab 25-1 after 4 overs.

  • 7:47 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Appeal for RUN-OUT!!! Is Jonny Bairstow in trouble here?

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Punjab vs Gujarat Score: Hardik Pandya to bowl the 2nd over. FOUR!!! Inside edge and Shikhar Dhawan is lucky to survive that. Hardik bowling the new ball is a pleasant sign, not just for Gujarat but for India. He is bowling seam-up deliveries and OUT!!! Pandya gets the reward. Agarwal gets into an awkward and it is a simple catch for short mid on. Punjab 11-1 after 2 overs.