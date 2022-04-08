LIVE | IPL 2022, Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 16 Score

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match 16 of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Liam Livingstone gets a life and he is making the Gujarat Titans pay. Dhawan departs as Rashid Khan gets his first wicket.

Lockie Ferguson gets his first wicket in the match. Jonny Bairstow departs for 8(8). Hardik Pandya strikes early in the match, gets Mayank Agarwal in his first over.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Captain Hardik Pandya had no hesitation to bowl. He has made two changes in the squad – Vijay Shankar-Varun Aaron have been ruled out and Sai Sudharsan-Darshan Nalkande walk in.

Punjab Kings have made a single change – Jonny Bairstow comes in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

